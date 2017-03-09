I Got Dumped on Valentine’s Day. Help!

Photo by Jeff Fitlow

Dear Willie D:

I have been reading your column for over three years, and this is my first time writing in. I got dumped on Valentine’s Day via text message by this girl I had been seeing for eight months. I didn’t want to post on social media because people are too nosy, and some might actually find pleasure in my suffering.

What kind of person breaks up with someone on Valentine’s Day?

Dumped on Valentine’s Day:

A heartless person, that’s what kind. For her to break up with you by text on the most celebrated romantic day of the year assures her a special place in hell. It’s obvious she wasn’t good enough for you. Count your blessing.

I’M BEING BULLIED BY THE NEIGHBORHOOD COP

Dear Willie D:

I live next door to a cop who stretches his authority. He is the neighborhood bully in that he bosses the kids around, telling them what side of the street they should ride their bikes on and how loud they should be when playing outdoors. I tried waving at him a few times to be friendly, but he ignores me.

I think he gets a kick out of being antisocial. Sometimes my boyfriend and I will have a get-together, and he’ll stand outside staring menacingly at the people coming and leaving our house. I want to file a complaint with the police department, but I don’t think anything will happen because they have the blue wall of silence. How do I get this guy off my back?

Cop Block:

Dude sounds like a psycho, but it’s not your place to check him for checking the kids. That’s their parents’ job. Additionally, staring is not a crime, so there’s really nothing you can do about that except stare back. But I wouldn’t advise that either, unless you’re ready for conflict, as it might agitate him, and exacerbate the situation.

The best thing to do in this case is to stay out the way, and let one of the parents whose kid he’s pushing around deal with him. Trust me, eventually they will, because when it comes to their kids, some people don’t care who you are or what you do for a living. Violate their child and they will come for you.

One more thing. Stop all that waving, and shit. If I haven’t learned anything else from the countless war and political films I’ve watch over the years, I’ve learned you don’t negotiate with terrorists.

MY ROOMMATE GAVE HER BOYFRIEND TO OUR APARTMENT

Dear Willie D:

Everyone has their own issues, and there’s no such thing as a perfect roommate; I get it. But my roommate is breaking all the rules. She’s messy, she doesn’t pay her portion of the rent on time, she smokes like a chimney, and she’s so loud that the neighbors have sent the police to our apartment at least six times for disturbing the peace.

She’s in med school. It’s sad to think, as nasty as she is, she could be someone’s doctor someday. The other night I came home to find her boyfriend asleep in her bed with her nowhere in sight. I checked the bathroom for her to no avail. I assumed she was at work.

Since I was tired and felt uncomfortable taking a bath in the house alone with her boyfriend, I went straight to my room, locked the door, and went to bed. The next morning while in the bathroom, I heard the door slam shut and went to the living room to see what was up. I looked out the peephole to see him getting in his car. When I checked the door, it was locked.

I immediate woke my roommate up, and asked her did she give her boyfriend a key to our apartment; she said yes, because it was easier than getting out of bed to let him out every morning. She said she doesn’t see a problem since he is always over, and if he wanted to do something to us or steal something, he would’ve done it long ago.

When I asked her to take the key back she refused, saying she pays rent the same as I do. We just signed a new 1-year lease. How should I deal with this dilemma?

Roommate Issues:

This is going to get worse before it gets better. Since her boyfriend has a key, bounce, and let him pay the other half of the rent. You’re dancing with the devil, and the devil is very good.

HOW DO YOU LOSE WEIGHT WHEN YOU HAVE A BIG APPETITE?

Dear Willie D:

Since you seem to be in good shape, maybe you can help me. I love food. I can’t remember a time when I didn’t go back for seconds. I’m 5’1" and 189 pounds, so I’m a big girl. I know I need to lose weight, but every time I start a diet, I do good for a few weeks, then I start having withdrawals, and break down. I crave anything sweet, but everything is my weakness.

It’s not easy dieting when you’re from New Orleans, where food is at the heart of everything you do. Believe me, I’ve tried to curve my enthusiasm for eating, but it’s hard, Willie. So my question is, how do you lose weight when you have a big appetite?

Big Appetite:

I’ve heard people who were formerly overweight say nothing tastes as good as being fit feels. In that spirit, you should avoid fast foods, eat healthy, and work out. Of course, it’s not that easy. That’s why some people who struggle with chronic obesity choose to go under the knife to shave the weight off. It’s an option if you have the money.

At least you recognize you have a problem and are asking questions. But asking questions is not enough; you have to take action. A good friend of mine asked questions, too. I used to talk to him about being his workout partner and eating right, but he kept putting it off. Then one night, he went to sleep and never woke up; a result of heart failure due to obesity. He was 32 years young. #RIPBigGerb

