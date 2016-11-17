I Hate All Women. Help!

Photo by Jeff Fitlow

Dear Willie D:

I find women in general to be bitter, angry and dramatic. They make the relationship all about them, and whenever you divorce them they take half of your money, even if you had the money before you met them.

My friend’s ex-wife took his kids and moved out of state after they broke up just to spite him, and she makes it hard for him to see his kids, as much as he loves them. Sometimes I think of my own daughter and resent her. I don’t want to be around her because of how horrible her mother treated me when we were together.

I also hate how women exploit the court systems to their benefit when it comes to child custody, child support and domestic violence. Why do we put up with them?

Putting Down Women:

Wow, man, your ex really did a number on you for you to resent your own daughter for simply being a female. I’ve have great relationships with women and I’ve had horrible relationships with women, but never to the degree of making me want to discredit and abandon the entire female population.

You should get counseling, especially if you’re going to be dealing with your daughter, because the relationship she has with you will count towards her ability to maintain a healthy relationship with other men in her life more than any other relationship. I wish you well, but if you decide that you’ve been wounded so badly by females that you can’t bring yourself to ever deal with them again — cool, more for me.

HE ACTS LIKE A HUSBAND BUT HE DOESN'T WANT THE TITLE

Dear Willie D:

I’ll be brief. So, I met this guy who is as close to the perfect guy for me as any guy I have ever dated. We take trips, attend church and work out together. Now all of a sudden out of nowhere he tells me he isn’t interested in marriage.

Marriage is a conversation we never had, but when you’re basically living as husband and wife, isn’t that part of the evolution of a relationship? Why didn’t I see this coming?

All of a Sudden:

I don’t think it was unreasonable of you to assume that when you’re doing all the things that married people do, marriage could be in the cards. That’s why it’s important for people to get an understanding of expectations at the beginning of the relationship.

The good ole days of dating with marriage being the ultimate goal is over. You didn’t see it coming because the world lives and dies by its romantic delusions.

MY 72-YEAR-OLD MOTHER ACTS LIKE SHE'S 22

Dear Willie D:

My 72-year-old mother is very good-looking for her age. She has managed to age gracefully, and could easily pass for 50. Most grandmothers are at home before nightfall, but not her. I thought when I had my kids that she would be around to babysit when me and my husband wanted get away, but she’s almost never available.

At one point, she was dating a guy my age (44) until she found out he was using her and forging checks against her bank account. I don’t mind her going out and having a good time, but some of the clothes she wears are definitely too skimpy for someone her age.

She is huge up top, so of course she likes to accent that by showing off her cleavage as much as possible. How do I get her to start acting her age?

Having a Good Time:

Ahhh, reminds me of the Jane Austen quote from her book Pride and Prejudice when she said, “That will do extremely well, child. You have delighted us long enough. Let the other young ladies have time to exhibit.” Your mother is a 72-year-old woman. There’s nothing you can do to get her to behave differently.

I personally don’t care how young a grown person acts, as long as they handle their grown-up business. I think people should be more concerned about not being cautious with their life so that they can enjoy it to the fullest, rather than being so cautious with their life that they can’t enjoy it because they’re trying to be appropriate.

Leave mama alone. She’ll be fine. Pun intended.

I NEED HELP WRITING MY COLLEGE APPLICATION LETTER

Dear Willie D:

I’m a 36-year-old man who recently decided to go back to school to get my Masters so I can earn more money. I’m tired of living paycheck to paycheck. I have kids to feed, and like you wrote in "Ain’t With Being Broke," “McDonald don’t fit, they work you like a dog plus they talk too much shit.” Any tips from you or your readers would be greatly appreciated.

Masters Man:

As a rule of thumb, go by women's skirts: Make it long enough to cover the subject, but short enough to keep it interesting.

