I Want an Open Marriage. Help!

Dear Willie D:

I’m from the old school, when all men had more than one woman and it was respected. I’m married as of now, but I’m looking at divorce soon because I keep getting caught with my hand in the cookie jar. What can I say; I love women, and they love me. The next woman I’m with will have to accept me for the man I am.

I’m tired of arguing and coming home to cold shoulders. I want to be in an open marriage. If I could keep my current wife and live that lifestyle, that would be perfect, but she will never go for it. Should I ask her anyway?

Open Marriage:

Sure, why not? Your wife already thinks you’re a scumbag. What do you have to lose?

I’M ON HOUSE ARREST, BUT I NEED TO GO SOMEWHERE

Dear Willie D:

I got jammed for selling drugs, and the judge put me on house arrest while my case makes its way through the courts. I have to be inside the house by 6 p.m. on weekends, and 10 p.m. on weekdays because I work.

There’s a very important event coming up that I need to attend. The problem is, the event is on the weekend and don’t start until 7 p.m., when I’m supposed to be at home. A friend of mine showed me how to trick the system. I feel as though the benefits of me going will outweigh any potential backlash. Do you think I should chance it?

House Arrest:

Have you weighed what the backlash might be? If the judge finds out will he give you a stern warning by waving his index finger and saying, “You have been a very dishonest young man, and for that you will not be allowed to go cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs until your case is resolved.” Or will he arrest you on sight, revoke your bond, and judge you more harshly that he would have had you complied with the conditions of your bond?

If you can handle the worst-case scenario with crying about it, get on out there. But if it was me, I would Netflix and chill.

WHAT MADE YOU LOSE RESPECT FOR JIM BROWN?

Dear Willie D:

I just heard your song “Coon II” and I got to give you props for having the courage to call out those coons, man. It’s good to see you still representing for the people. You are doing your thing with your videos, your column, and your podcast.

In the song, you dissed Michael Jordan, and said he will never be like Jim Brown, but in one of your recent videos on YouTube, you called Jim Brown a coon. What did he do to make you change your mind about him?

Lost Respect:

He did the same thing that Charles Barkley, Stacey Dash, Martin Luther King III, and a host of others did to make me change my mind about them. He started cooning.

I HAVE THE WORST LUCK

Dear Willie D:

I’m not a superstitious person, but I have the worst luck. It’s gotten to the point where I expect bad things to happen to me. How do I learn to transform my circumstances into my destiny?

Worst Luck:

I’m willing to bet, like most people who believe they have the worst luck, you’re not unlucky, you’re just not positive. Being a positive thinker means being thankful for what you have rather than being critical of what you don’t.

Expecting bad things to happen is not necessarily a bad thing in and of itself. It’s how you respond when bad things happen: Do you beat yourself up, or do you detach yourself emotionally, learn from it, and laugh your way through it like I do?

Start counting the good in your life as much as you notice the bad, and watch God work.

