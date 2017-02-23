ICE Police Are Hunting Hispanics. Help!

Photo by Jeff Fitlow

Dear Willie D:

What are your thoughts on ICE police hunting Hispanics, especially Mexicans, to deport them?

Hunting Hispanics:

ICE stands for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. With the operative word being enforcement, I got to say that I’m shocked at the news of government employees actually doing their jobs.

But I don't think you have anything to worry about. Any door-to-door sweep of illegals in America will be carefully coordinated, and undermined by the same government officials who got paid to allow them to come here in the first place.

MY MAN MOVED INTO A NEW HOUSE WITHOUT ME, AND WON'T GIVE ME A KEY

Dear Willie D:

I have been with my man for three years and seven months. He took a break with me for no reason. He said it was because I yelled at him when I didn’t. He's been a crackhead, but he's been clean for 17 years. I'm not understanding what is going on. He sent me a Valentine’s gift the week before. I texted him to say thank you for the gifts, but he never returned my text.

He said that he loves me. I don't understand because he went to get a house without me, which the government gave him free money for, and then his mother tells me, 'You got a house, he got a house. You guys figure out which house you guys going to live in.' The bottom line is that I was faithful to this guy. I'm getting older. He is 49 years old, and I am 47.

The three years I have been dealing with him, he has been living with his mother. He’s only been in his place for three months. He told me that he would give me a key. This is a man that is supposed to be God-fearing. It hurt me to let him go, but I can't keep letting him drag me. He said he is the man. Let him get the house, and then he’ll bring his wife in the house.

That doesn't make any sense to me. Can you help me figure out what is going on please? If not thanks anyway.

Don’t Understand:

Yeah, I can tell you what’s going on. He’s playing you. He either has a new chick, he’s clearing the way for one, or he just don’t want to be with you anymore. Either way, dude has moved on, and you should too. You seem like a good woman. You’ll be okay.

HOW DO I CONVINCE MY STUBBORN DAUGHTER SHE IS CHASING THE WRONG CAREER PATH?

Dear Willie D:

I’m feeling pretty depressed about how my only child’s career is panning out. Her goal is to become a sports commentator. That’s all fine and dandy if she could be guaranteed a job once she graduates, but that’s not the way things work in the real world.

I suggested that she go into the medical or legal field for job security, but she is a dreamer. She is a freshman majoring in Sports Communication. Should I continue to go down a dead-end road and finance her career choice?

Job Security:

I hear you, but is there really such a thing as job security nowadays? Sports Communications is not a dead-end road. The general communications or journalism component of the degree will prepare you daughter for a variety of media-relations or journalism jobs. So, I don’t think you have to worry about getting a return on your investment.

Selecting a career path that matches up to one’s passion, and still puts food on the table can be challenging. As long as your daughter is handling her business [and] making the grade, I vote that you continue to fund her career choice. You can thank me later when she becomes a big shot at ESPN.

I LOST MY WAY IN LIFE

Dear Willie D:

Everybody in my family is doing something meaningful with their life except me. My mom and dad are divorced but each of them owns their own business. My younger brother is a partner in a mechanic shop, and both of my sisters are married with children and have careers they love.

I tend to shuffle from one insignificant job to the next. I start a job, and within a few months I’m bored, and looking around for something else. I went to college, but I dropped out after the first semester. I’m a 28-year-old man, but I feel much older and defeated. How do I find my way back?

Dishearten Shuffle:

Self-doubt is part of the human experience. When we see others doing better than us, and moving up the social and financial ladder, it’s natural to kick ourselves for not being further along. You would be surprised at how many people go through that, even people who you consider to be better off than you.

It can be hard to do, but if you want to avoid financial and social envy, and you want to feel better about yourself, you really need to stop comparing yourself to others, because there will always be someone who has more than you. Having said that, some comparisons are good. The trick is trying to determine what you need, deserve, and what’s fair to what you want.

Ask Willie D anything at willied.com/ask-willie-d, and come back next Thursday for more of his best answers.

