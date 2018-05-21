ICEAGE Reveals What They Have Planned Ahead of Houston Date

There are plenty of bands that I could tell you to check out, or bands that I'd suggest that you should catch while they're in town on tour. But, at the top of the list of indie bands that'll be here sooner rather than later, I'd definitely have to place Danish group ICEAGE as an act everyone needs to catch. Though they don't come this way often, they're on the heels of their most ambitious release yet with the newly released album Beyondless. While keeping some of the punk and post-punk elements of their past, the new record adds lush instrumentation and melody to the groups already intriguing sound. The Houston Press chatted with singer and guitarist Elias Bender Ronnenfelt, about the band's past, how they made this new record, and what they have planned for their show here on May 25.

For years, ICEAGE was at the top of every critic's list, with insane live shows and just the right influences. Starting off in their teens, the band quickly got the attention of labels who caught their engaging live shows. When asked if they'd change anything from their past, Ronnenfelt says, "that implies that's something I'd wanna' do. I don't really think about the past that way, and we didn't really make mistakes in my mind. Even when you do make a mistake as a band, there's a lesson hidden there that you can learn from so it might have been the best for it to happen in the first place."

The band's first three albums all had growth from each one to the next. Their debut, New Brigade mixed punk and post-punk with one of the most interesting approaches I'd ever heard. They followed that up with You're Nothing, upping the ante of their sound while growing in the process. By their third release, Plowing Into The Field of Love, the band had been recording and touring nonstop, leading up to a much needed break. When asked if all of that momentum and work led to the band taking time off, Ronnenfelt replies, "I think, well I can't speak for other bands, but for me, the kind of musician I am; life is short and I can't really sit still. I can't feel stagnant, but I also can't work on something that isn't ready to be worked on. We did creative stuff in-between, but we didn't wanna' force this new record either."