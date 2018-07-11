Idle Worship: The Best Houston Music of The Week

There's plenty of happenings around town this week while we all brave the hot weather. Performances from Paramore, Deafheaven, The Donkeys and more will all be here while locals like Deep Cuts, Bombon and more will round things out.

Tonight you can get started at The Secret Group when Philadelphia three piece Weller drops by. These guys make catchy emo tinged indie rock that's all over their latest drop Weller, and should make for a pretty fun set. The emo intensity of Houston's Talking Forever will be on as direct support while new Houston act Groundhog Day will get the all ages show going. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $8 to $10.

Over at White Oak Music Hall you should wear a helmet for the metal core intensity of Florida's Code Orange. Intertwining metal and hardcore, their live shows are crazy and their latest drop Forever is pretty nutty to say the least. The metal of L.A.'s Twitching Tongues will be on as direct support while New York's Show Me The Body will be on beforehand. Boston's Vein will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $16.

If that's not your thing, the hip of of Comethazine will drop a set in the studio at Warehouse Live. This guy has been dropping tracks for a minute now, and his Soundcloud rhymes are popping off sooner than later. Lilcandypaint will be on as direct support for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $15 to $20.

Thursday you can catch a solo set from pedal steel master and guitar twanger, Will Van Horn over at MKT Bar. The all ages set doesn't have openers, but that shouldn't deter you from catching him perform. Starts at 7 p.m.; Free.

EXPAND C.W. Stoneking plays blues that'll knock your socks off. Photo courtesy of Ground Control

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the neo-blues of guitar slinger C.W. Stoneking will be on full display. Stoneking embodies so much of Southern blues music that you'll swear you were transported back in time even though he's from Australia, and his latest release Gon' Boogaloo is hard to deny. The one man blues of Houston's D. Kosmo will open the all ages show as only he can. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $15 for the kids and Free for adults.

Market Square Park will have plenty to get down to when Houston's Dollie Barnes returns to perform. Alongside an unmistakable voice and hooks for days, Barnes' debut album Caught In A Phase is easily one of the best releases to come out of Houston in years. Vodi will bring all of the tone when they perform before her at the all ages event. Doors at 7 p.m.; Free.

At Spruce Goose, you can catch some of your favorite around town folks dropping DJ sets around their favorite artists. Sets from McCullough Ferguson of Flower Graves, Tifa Tittlywinks of Dem Damn Dames, Shay Corley of Black Sheep Parlor and more will be on hand for the 21 & up event. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $12.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra will bring the jams to White Oak Music Hall. Photo by Neil Krug

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, indie darling and dance inducer Unknown Mortal Orchestra will swing by to get people moving. Here in support of this year's Sex & Food, the performer and producer should get plenty of people dancing from the beginning to the end of his set. Las Vegas' Shamir will be on as support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $20.

On Friday, your weekend could get started at Woodlands Pavilion for the pop infused angst driven tunes of Nashville's Paramore. Here in support of last year's After Laughter, the trio should get the venue moving with their catchy jams with new tracks like "Idle Worship" and "Hard Times." Foster The People will be on as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Gates at 6 p.m.; tickets $35.50 to $89.50.

Over at Satellite Bar, Houston's Deep Cuts will perform in celebration of their E.P. release, Slip Off in the Dark. Full of sexy chillwave songs, they should bring their A game to this performance. New York's George Clanton will be on hand as direct support while Brandon Ares will go on before. Wrestlers will bring their catchy tracks on as openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $12.

Mucky Duck will have all of the hard working tunes of Slaid Cleaves. Cleaves has been a household name for a good while now, and his live sets are becoming harder to catch around these parts. That being said, these intimate sets and his last release Ghost on the Car Radio should make for a wonderful night. There are two shows, both 21 and up without openers. Doors at 7 and 9:30 p.m.; tickets $28 to $30.

Cactus Flowers will bring their debut E.P. to life this weekend. Photo by Andrew Murillo

The album release for Houston's Cactus Flowers will happen over at The Iron Castle. That album, (Live at Steamboat Ampworks) is a mix of psych with elements of doom that sounds pretty splendid, especially for a live recording. There's a support set from Bayou Saints while Mockingbird Brother will kick things off at the all ages affair. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $5.

Spruce Goose will have the energetic sounds of Austin's Calliope Musicals on hand to play the downtown venue. This group has tons of energy and their last release Time Owes You Nothing was definitely worth getting familiar with. Austin's Sun June will be on as direct support and Mojave Red of Houston will be on prior. Expensive Genes will open the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

The studio at Warehouse Live will have the eighties based sounds of The Fixx over to perform their 1983 album Reach The Beach in its entirety. One of the bigger acts to come from the MTV era, the band don't really come here often, so if you're a fan, this is your show. There's no word of openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $25 to $28.

The Secret Group will get rowdy when Chino XL swings by to drop a set. Best known for his technical rhyme style, the New Jersey born rapper has been in the game for a minute and his latest drop "Not A Toy" is pretty intriguing. The 18 and up show has sets from DJ True Justice, Equipto, Mahtie Bush+DJ Notion. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $7 to $12.

Echo & the Bunnymen return with new tunes at Revention Music Center. Photo courtesy of Porcupine

On Saturday the new wave or post-punk psychedelia of British '80s heartthrobs, Echo & the Bunnymen will be over at Revention Music Center. These guys have been going along for a good while, and they're even set to drop a new record The Stars, The Ocean & The Moon. Of course, that doesn't mean they'll shy from playing songs from their landmark releases like Ocean Rain and Echo & the Bunnymen. The legendary folk infused sounds of Violent Femmes will be on as direct support and openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $22.50 to $49.50.

The musical and comedy styling of Kiki Maroon's Comic Strip will take over the ballroom at Warehouse Live. World renowned comics, burlesque performers, and a podcast will all be on hand for the 18 & up show. There's more information here. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; tickets $25 to $75.

Dan Electros will serve up the different when Houston's Unified Space drops their kraut rock sounds. You may not know this band, but their debut The Early Year, Vol. 1 is a trip with all sorts of interesting sounds. The never predictable music of Houston's Ak'chamel will be on beforehand while Analog Rock Music will open the 21 and up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; TBD cover.

The Donkeys are back with a new album in tow. Photo by Analogue Dream

At Continental Club, the guys from Buxton will headline a set while bringing new tunes from their upcoming release to life as well. While their last effort Half A Native was pretty epic, their new sounds are a nice step forward for the band. San Diego's The Donkeys will be on as direct support and offer up new songs from this year's Sun Damaged Youth. The chill sounds of Velveteen Echo will get the 21 and up show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $12 to $15.

White Oak Music Hall will host another edition of Open Source, this time hosted by Bombon and featuring NYC producer Austin Lebron. Sets from Hiram, 9th Sage, DJ Actbadd, Gracie Chavez and more will all be on hand for the all ages show. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $10.

On Sunday the mediocre to downright terrible sounds of 3 Doors Down will be at Woodlands Pavilion. I can't begin to sell you on those guys, but you should go to see Collective Soul who will also be on the bill if you like alterna rock. You might laugh at that notion, but they've had more hits than the bulk of their contemporaries, and they're pretty solid live as well. The alt rock of Soul Asylum will get the all ages show started. Gates at 6 p.m.; tickets $49.50 to $79.50.

EXPAND Deafheaven will delight all when they return to Houston. Photo courtesy of Anti- Records

Of course, if you like good music, you could make your way to White Oak Music Hall for the metal mixed with layered notes of San Francisco's Deafheaven. Supporting an upcoming album, these guys are always worth catching in person, and their latest single "Canary Yellow" might not be what you're expecting. The synth infused goth of Drab Majesty will be on as direct support while the crazy sounding industrial of New York's Uniform will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $18.

On Tuesday at Toyota Center, you can catch three of the four original members of The Smashing Pumpkins perform. While their new track "Solara" isn't that bad, there's no word of how this whole tour will go. Canada's Metric will get the all ages show started. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $29 to $125.

Over at House of Blues, the multi genre sounds of Boston's Lake Street Dive will be on hand. Mixing pop rock with country undertones, this four piece is known for and energy heavy live set, and their latest release Free Yourself Up is hard not to bop your head to. New York's The Rad Trads will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $30.

That's about all for this week. Please remember to find some shade and that a safe way home is just an app away.