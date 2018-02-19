ImposterBoys Don't Let Up on Debut Album

Over 20 years ago, I shared a cab with these nice women from an L.A. punk band called Red Aunts during SXSW. I remember their set the day before, and it was one of the most intense shows I'd seen up until that date. It doesn't happen often, but every now and again a band can come along that holds all of the elements that make them noteworthy. That's what I'd say if I were asked about Houston punk trio ImposterBoys. There's a fearlessness to how they craft a song that's coupled with all of the earmarks of youth, insecurity, and general disgust with where the world's heading that seems to echo throughout their debut album, One-Sided.

It's fierce, unapologetic, and loud intertwined within each and every snarling note that might easily make it one of the more honest releases of this year so far.

Starting off with the guitar that barks like a rabid dog on "Bitter," the song gets met with snappy drums and a bass that lies just underneath it all to create a sound that doesn't feel rushed, but rather straight-forward and honest. When the vocals come in, there's no mistaking Rox Khodr's voice. There's a dissonant and almost "who cares" vibe to how she sings, which is pretty perfect for the sound these three make together. Where bands that tried this sound 20 years ago had the luxury of high end production at their hands, the immediacy of this recording makes it feel that much more sincere and authentic.