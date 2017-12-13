In Bloom Lineup Drops With Big Names

In Bloom is set to take Eleanor Tinsley Park by storm, no pun intended, this March. Scheduled for March 24 and 25, the festival has an eclectic mix of big names and newcomers. Performances from Beck, Queens of The Stone Age, Lil Uzi Vert, T Pain, Martin Garrix, Wolf Alice, Sylvan Esso, Grizzly Bear, Cold War Kids, Incubus, and DRAM top the list of performers. Smaller acts like Gramatik, Ugly God, Twin Shadow, Neil Frances, Son Little, and Moon Taxi will also be on the festival. The highlights of the two day festival are below.

Beck will return to Houston as one of the headliners it appears, and while his latest Colors was a return to form, his live sets are definitely worth catching. Beck hasn't appeared in Houston since a set at Revention Music Center in 2014, so his presence at the festival is definitely overdue. Toronto's Broken Social Scene will also be on the festival, and should impress with their collective blend of indie rock and ambient Baroque pop. The lineup gets more diverse with an appearance from critically acclaimed artist Wolf Alice. The British alt rockers mixed pop, electronic, and indie rock all over this year's Visions Of A Life, and should be intriguing to catch live. The same could be said about the youthful EDM of Martin Garrix, also scheduled to appear. The 21 year old dropped a banger in 2016 with Seven, and should get feet moving. Houston Soundcloud rapper Ugly God will also add to the eclectic mix.

EXPAND Queens of The Stone Age will wow all with their energetic set. Photo Courtesy of Matador Records

Queens of The Stone Age are also set to make an appearance at the downtown park. Minus a recent hiccup with a photographer getting kicked, the group hasn't failed to be an amazing live act in the past, and this year's Villains offered up more dark to the already intriguing group's sound. Cold War Kids will bring their energy to the festival as well, while Brooklyn's Grizzly Bear should shake things up with songs from this year's Painted Ruins. The tongue in cheek rap of Lil Dicky is also slotted to appear, while the hip hop of T Pain should bring plenty of 2000's era nostalgia as will Incubus.

Lil Uzi Vert should get the crowd whipped into a frenzy. Photo Courtesy of Atlantic Records

The always impressive hip hop of Lil Uzi Vert will also be on the lineup. This year Vert dropped the stellar release, Luv Is Rage 2, and the songs should sound great in the downtown park. The ambient pop of Cigarettes After Sex should add to the lineup, as will the R&B of Son Little. Little has received praise for his eclectic R&B sounds, and his latest drop New Magic is pure ear candy. The electronic sounds of Slovenia's Gramatik will also be on the festival, as will the electro-pop of North Carolina's Sylvan Esso. The Belgian bass duo also known as Ganja White Night will get people grooving, and Neil Frances will do the same with his dance sounds.

Explosions In The Sky always drop intense performances. Photo Courtesy of Billions

The intense post rock of Texas' Explosions In The Sky will also be on the fest, and should make for an interesting appearance. Their live shows are crazy, and last year's The Wilderness was their best release to date. The popular hip hop of DRAM is also set to appear, while the DJ duo of SLANDER will definitely get people grooving. There's plenty of acts you might not be aware of as well on the festival. Indiana's Houndmouth will bring their folk infused indie blues to the fest, while the pop rock of Nashville's Moon Taxi will delight those who've never seen them before.

Houston's Astragal are quickly making their name in and out of town. Photo by Astragal

As in years past when the festival was known as Free Press Summer Fest, plenty of locals will be on the festival as well. A set from Galveston's El Lago should definitely delight those who've never caught them before as they perform songs fro their lovely debut Colors. The jangly indie rock of Houston's Astragal are also set to appear, and their energy heavy live show should make this year's Split sound great on the festival grounds. The same could be said about Houston dream pop act Velveteen Echo, who will also be on hand. The soft rock of Houston's Vodi will be a welcomed addition, as will the bedroom pop of Pearl Crush and the tongue in cheek indie rock sounds of Get A Life.

There's plenty more acts to see and hear on this festival, that should be a great way to spend late March. In Bloom Festival is set to take place at Eleanor Tinsley Park on March 24 and 25. The all ages festival offers tickets between $125 and $299.

