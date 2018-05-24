JT's Man of the Woods is a Man of the People

Justin Timberlake put on quite the show before several thousand Houstonians on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

Say all you want about Justin Timberlake’s new record, and God knows many have. Overstuffed. Empty. The hits go on. Timberlake’s latest record – Man of the Woods – has been met with reviews that can safely be labeled “mixed.” This isn’t entirely fair, as Man of the Woods is a perfectly fine record with more quality tracks than for which it’s given credit.

But I digress. Point being, question his latter-day era hits all you want, but Timberlake the performer was as strong as ever before a packed house at Toyota Center on Wednesday night for Round 1 of his Man of the Woods Tour (round 2 is Friday night, and JT is back in town again in January). Timberlake, with his Tennessee Kids band and a cadre of quality backup singers in tow, blasted through a two-hour set that featured lights, smoke, trees and grass. Yes, grass – dude is a man of the woods, after all.

Timberlake is a pro at this point in his career. Having been in the pop game for some 20-plus years, he and his team know how to craft a set and a show. That’s how you end up with early portions of the set that ably blend old (“SexyBack”) and new (“Filthy”), before getting into the heart of matters with “Cry Me a River” and “Mirrors.”