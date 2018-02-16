Kemo For Emo Ends A Picture Perfect Romance

“To make something of this scale starting with only a single camera and a script was overwhelming. So starting two years ago and finally publishing the final video was invigorating.”

That’s Larry Fenix discussing the work he, his band Kemo For Emo and a group of dedicated actors and local music stars put into a short film for the band’s 2016 album, A Picture Perfect Romance. Presented in installments, the fourth and final segment of the series debuted last week, two years to the date of the album’s release date.

The veteran pop punk act is working on new music and plans to release an album in 2018; but, before it moves onto its next chapter, the Houston Press asked Fenix to look back at the film. He had a hand in every aspect of the film, from writing, directing and casting it to everything in between. At its heart, it’s a romance, the star-crossed story of John and Camille, whose fates are thrown into peril by loss and the dark forces of addiction. The story’s four parts were told by way of four tracks from the album, “The Cause,” “The Straightline,” “No Tell,” and “Hold My Hand.” They're presented here together and sequentially with Fenix's notes. Consider it our version of the director's cut.