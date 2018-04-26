Kanye West Doubles Down on Donald Trump and Finally Breaks the Internet

On Wednesday afternoon, it felt like the world stopped for a few hours. Hot sports takes were put on the backburner, crime junkies temporarily forgot about the arrest of the Golden State Killer and the hype over Infinity War briefly went silent. For that window, it felt like everyone, everywhere at once was talking about one thing, and it wasn’t some natural disaster or human tragedy or televised epic. Instead, online discourse became almost completely consumed with one fact: Kanye West loves Donald Trump.

It was a weird situation for a lot of reasons, but primarily because this wasn’t new information. Kanye has met with Trump before. He’s said he would have voted for him if he did vote. They are not all that dissimilar when it comes to personality. They even both seem to think that the problem with violence in Chicago is Obama’s fault.

That everyone seemed to forget this is weird. Or, maybe they were just hoping his previous pro-Trump behavior could be blamed on something other than Kanye exercising his freedom of association. Blame it on drugs, blame it on mental health issues, blame it on Kanye being a professional troll, whatever the reason, it seems people had really dug their heels in on the idea that the Kanye/Trump situation was just a glitch that couldn’t possibly be real.