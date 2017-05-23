menu


Karbach Debuts Inaugural Love Street Music Festival

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 10:59 a.m.
By Houston Press
Hundreds of fans flocked to Karbach Brewing Company in northwest Houston for its first annual Love Street Music Fest.

Despite gray skies, rain held off and allowed the eight hours of music to run unimpeded. The bill included Saint Motel, JR JR, Lewis Del Mar, Run River North, Cobi, Foreign Air, Charley Crockett, Gio Chamba and Adam Bricks.

"We brought in local and national artists to try and set the stage on fire while everyone has a chance to try some suds," said David Graham, the brewery's brand manager.

The festival is named after Karbach's popular "Love Street" Kolsche-style beer, which itself is named after Houston's famed music club Love Street Electric Light Circus and Feel Good Machine. That popular venue was located in downtown Houston during the 1960s.

The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 28-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

