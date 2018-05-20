Kendrick Lamar Takes His Victory Lap

Donald Glover is having a heat-check month. His hit show, Atlanta, just wrapped up a critically acclaimed second season. He’s starring in the new Star Wars film. And his latest single under the Childish Gambino moniker, “This is America,” is the most-played song in America. In short, it’s good to be Donald Glover right now.

Now, what exactly does this have to do with Kendrick Lamar? Well, everything and nothing. Lamar has experienced far more success than Glover in the musical realm, and the same can be said for Glover with regard to film and television. But if Glover is having one hell of a month, Kendrick Lamar has somehow done the same for more than a year now.

Lamar and friends – including SZA, Schoolboy Q and Jay Rock – brought their Top Dawg Entertainment Championship Tour to Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Saturday night. This not only afforded the thousands in attendance (seriously, place was packed) to catch the hottest rapper in the game, but one at the height of his powers.