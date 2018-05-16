King's Dead: The Best Houston Music of The Week

This week Houston slows down a bit but that doesn't mean there aren't a ton of solid acts rolling through town. Performances from Hayes Carll, Vagabon, Kendrick Lamar, FEA, and the return of The Great Texas BBQ Festival hopefully, and more will be here alongside locals like ImposterBoys, Pearl Crush, as well as others.

Tonight you could start off at White Oak Music Hall for the synth pop of San Francisco's Geographer. Here in support of his latest drop Alone Time, the producer makes some of the catchiest electronic tunes you'll hear in a good while. The R&B of California's So Much Light will be on as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $12.

If you remember MC Chris, then you'll want to head to The Secret Group to catch his nerd infused hip hop. Known best for his song "Fett's Vette," the Chicago based rapper just dropped a new album this year called The April Fool's Collection. There's no word of openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $13 to $15 for some odd reason.

If that's not your deal, then you could head to White Swan to catch the fire infused sounds of Daikaiju. While these Alabama natives have come here enough in the past eighteen months to get their mail delivered here, their live shows are always a bit insane and their latest release Cock Lobster is pretty fun. The high energy rock of Houston's We Were Wolves will be on as direct support while the hardcore of Deep Web will open the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

EXPAND Hayes Carll will delight the sold out crowd at Mucky Duck. Photo courtesy of High Road Touring

On Thursday over at Mucky Duck, the always impressive music of Hayes Carll will be on hand to perform an intimate set. Carll has grown as an artist and as a performer, and while last year's Lovers and Leavers contained some gems like "My Friends" and "Jealous Moon," he's back with a new track this year called "Magnolia Wind" that's hard not to like. There's no openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 7 p.m.; sold out.

Over at The Secret Group, Houston's Anchor, the Mammoth will swing by to headline a set. Performing behind their latest, "In The Sun," the group should impress. The experimental pop of Pasadena's One Night Lamp will be on as direct support while the indie pop of Tulsa's Future Tapes will go one prior. Houston's Sultan Subdued will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10.

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the bluegrass of Illinois' Old Salt Union will be on hand. These guys mix bluegrass and Americana with ease, and their latest release Old Salt Union is a mix of old timey tuneage and twangy goodness. Houston's Adam Bricks will be on as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

EXPAND Vagabon makes pretty magical indie pop. Photo by Daniel Dorsa

The infectious pop infused indie rock of Vagabon will be over at White Oak Music Hall downstairs. While her 2017 album Infinite Worlds were on most critics year end lists including my own, her live set and intriguing vocals are more than enough reason to make it out for her set. This is a dual headliner set with the soulful acoustic sounds of New York's Julie Byrne, who's 2017 release Not Even Happiness is pretty lovely. Houston's Pearl Crush will be on as opener for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $13.

Over at Continental Club, the punk sounds of San Antonio's FEA will retrun again to town. While they've come through here a lot lately, they're always entertaining to see live and their album Fea is a pretty energetic ride as well. Houston's Giant Kitty will be on hand as direct support while the punk of ImposterBoys will open the 21 & up show. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $12.

On Friday you could start off at The Redneck Country Club for the country goodness of Libby Koch. Koch has been making her way for a minute now, and her latest release Just Move On could help her in her route to becoming the queen of Houston country. There's no word of openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $10.

EXPAND John Sebastian should delight all at Dosey Doe. Photo courtesy of the Kurland Agency

Dosey Doe will get plenty of doses of amazing songs when John Sebastian of the Lovin' Spoonful swing by to perform. Sebastian doesn't come through here often, he has a ton of hits to his name, and seeing as how he's not young, scientifically speaking this could be your last chance to see him play. The all ages show doesn't have openers, but does include dinner with your tickets. Doors at 6:30 p.m.; tickets $88 to $148.

Over at House of Blues for the dark electro-pop of New York's X Ambassadors. You probably know these guys for their hit jam "Home," but they are much more than that and their live shows are usually entertaining. Their latest single "Joyful" should delight all who attend this show. The British hip hop of Jacob Banks will be on as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 6:30 p.m.; tickets $32.50 to $50.

If you want to hear songs like "The Space Between" and "Crash Into Me," then you can throw on your Teva sandals and head to the Woodlands Pavilion for the mediocre sounds of Dave Matthews Band. I've never gotten the allure to Matthews' music, and honestly he feels like a modern day Jimmy Buffet to me. But seeing as how he can sell out wherever he plays, someone must like it. There's no word of openers for the all ages show. Gates at 7 p.m.; tickets $49.50 for lawn to $116 for seated.

EXPAND Khalid should light up Sugar Land with his performance. Photo by Kacie Tomita

Out at Smart Financial Centre, the hip hop infused R&B of El Paso's Khalid will take the big stage. This guy keeps getting bigger and bigger, and his latest drop American Teen sounds as fresh as it did when it was released. Add to that, a killer live show and you have a pretty solid evening. The all ages show doesn't list openers, but that should change. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $40.95 to $60.95.

The Secret Group will get pretty punk when Lower Class Brats swing by. Together over twenty years, this Austin five piece always brings it when they play, and their last offering The New Seditionaries was pretty good. The Old Firm Casuals featuring Lars from Rancid will be on as direct support while Austin's Concrete Elite will go on prior. Houston's Liberty & Justice will also perform and ImposterBoys will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $15.

Later on at Continental Club, the always fun sixties soul dance party of A Fistful of Soul will take over the venue. Dance jams that make you want to cut a rug will get blasted from start to finish for the 21 & up event. Doors at 10 p.m.; Free.

Ancient Cat Society will shine at The Great Texas BBQ Festival. Photo by Lauren Marek

On Saturday you could head to Post HTX for The Great Texas BBQ Festival rescheduled date. While a good portion of the acts that were on the original lineup are still on, Robert Earl Keen is off and has been replaced with Old 97's. The Saturday lineup will host Junior Brown, Buxton, Clay Melton, Morris Day & The Time, Craig Kinsey, Ancient Cat Society and more. There's more information here for the all ages festival that will also host a BBQ competition, or something like that. Gates at noon, tickets $20 to $150.

Of course, I'd guess that most of you would be heading to the Woodlands Pavilion to catch the Championship Tour. Headlined by Kendrick Lamar, his latest single "King's Dead" definitely shows another side to the already celebrated rapper. Sets from SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and many more will be at the all ages show. Gates at 7 p.m.; tickets $44 to $199.

Mucky Duck will host two sets from Kelly Willis in celebration of her new album release. That album, Back Being Blue has been preceded by three singles that prove the Oklahoma native is back with a force. The last single, "Don't Step Away" is really catchy and give her strong vocals a nice palette to perform atop. There's no openers for the 21 & up shows. Doors at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; Tickets $28 to $30.

Tash Sultana should delight all on the lawn at White Oak Music Hall. Photo courtesy of Paradigm

On the lawn at White Oak Music Hall, the celebrated solo sounds of Australia's Tash Sultana will swing by to perform. Sultana doesn't even have a full length album out yet, and is already moving more tickets than acts that have been around for over a decade. She's done more with the hit track "Jungle" than most people could, her Notion E.P. is entertaining, and she's rumored to have a crazy live show. Australia's Reuben Stone will open the all ages show. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; tickets $35.

Somehow, the one and only Johnny Falstaff will be over at Cottonwood to perform. The Houston artist, with tons of accolades, has a new single "Loveless" out and a new record on the way. The show, promising to include three hours of music, should be worth making it out for. Things start around 8 p.m.; Free.

Moth Wings will give you the feels at Spruce Goose. Photo by Jonathan Mazaltov

Moth Wings will bring their alt rock sounds to Spruce Goose. This duo does more as a two piece than many bands can do with three times as many members, their live sets are always mesmerizing, and their latest Open Swim is the jam. Houston's Astragal will bring their jangly sounds on as direct support and openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $5 to $8.

Arena Theatre will get sultry when Brian McKnight and Johnny Gill swing by to serenade everyone back to the early '90s. McKnight, known for his jam "Back At One," and Gill known for his jam "Rub You The Right Way," will both co-headline this show. Eric Benet will open the all ages show. Doors at 8:30 p.m.; tickets $59.50 to $99.50.

Over at D&W Lounge, the intense sounds of Houston's Bask will swing by to play. There's something hard not to like on the group's catchy debut C-30, and their shows are always worth catching. The post-punk infused indie sounds of North Carolina's Truth Club will be on as direct support while the bedroom pop of Denton's Crisman will get the all ages show started. Doors at 9 p.m.; Free.

Dawes will get people moving at the Great Texas BBQ Fest. Photo courtesy of Billions

Sunday you could head back to Post HTX for day two of the Great Texas BBQ Festival. Alongside BBQ the second day of the fest will feature sets from Dawes, The Suffers, Wanda Jackson, Mike Stinson, The Mighty Orq, The Phantom Royals and more. Gates at noon, tickets $20 to $150.

That's about it for this week. Remember that no one wants to have to deal with your annoying antics, so drink like an adult and get home in the safest way possible.