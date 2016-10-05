Kung Fu Saloon Offers the Best Bar Games in Houston

Kung Fu Saloon is like a playground for adults. There's booze. There's ping pong. There's foosball and Mario Kart and shuffleboard. There's skee ball — and that's probably all you need to sell your friends. Kung Fu doesn't have the exclusive feel of an arcade bar, though. Sure, the classic Galaga is tucked in the corner waiting for the hardcore gamers of the 1980s, surrounded by other games, such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, NBA Showtime and Big Buck Hunter. But Kung Fu, with its giant TV screens, also feels like a sports bar. With its DJ on Saturday nights, it also feels like a dance bar. And with its outdoor patio, spacious seating and private small-party rooms, it also feels, simply, like a place to relax. Bar-goers who want to get competitive, however, have plenty of opportunity for that.