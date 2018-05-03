LiveNation Has $20 Tickets, Here's Who to Go See

Being a live music junkie can be expensive. Between paying for parking, drinks, and merch, a night out can really do a number on your wallet, and that’s after buying a ticket, which is never just buying a ticket. Sure, the taxes are no surprise, but the additional fees that come with buying a ticket, especially only, feel like a real kick in the teeth sometimes. That’s why LiveNation’s current $20 all-in ticket promotion feels like a breath of fresh air because at $20 almost any concert can become an impulse buy.

And hey, if it ships some extra tickets for underperforming concert tours (*cough* Smashing Pumpkins *cough*), all the better for LiveNation.

The sale started on Monday, April 30 and lasts until May 8. While some of the shows on the list are all out of $20 tickets, there are still deals to be had. Here’s a look at some of what was available as of this writing (late Wednesday afternoon) and whether or not you should buy in.

May 8 - Hayley Kiyoko - House of Blues

Although Kiyoko has been in the business for a while now, she’s really come into her own over the past year, racking up millions of views on Youtube and plenty of streams on Spotify. If her upward trajectory continues, this might be the smallest show she plays in Houston for a while. Get tickets.

May 8 - Ghost - Revention Music Center

Shock rock isn’t dead, and it doesn’t get much better in modern times than Ghost. One of the most fun rock groups around, count on them to deliver a solid performance with their brand of pop metal and dark aesthetics. Get tickets.

May 27 - Jake Paul - Team 10 Tour - Revention Music Center

...can we stop encouraging the Paul family? Hard Pass.

June 6 - Poison - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Cheap Trick are the openers on this tour, so even if you’re only into Poison for the hit singles, you’re guaranteed a pretty good night. Always go see Cheap Trick. Get tickets.

June 9 - Styx - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Similar to the previous show, if you need a reason to buy in aside from hearing “Come Sail Away” live, the one and only Joan Jett is direct support on this tour, and Joan Jett is one of the greats. Get tickets.

June 9 - Dita Von Teese and the Copper Coupe Burlesque - Revention Music Center

I saw your eyes light up when you read this entry. You know who Dita is. You know this is a steal. Get tickets.

June 23 - The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

I’m a little disappointed in you, Houston. Even if you think he’s corny, Macklemore puts on a perfectly fine show and is a great opener for Kesha, who slays live. It’s also been a minute since Kesha graced a big stage in Houston, and this seems like a perfectly good time to reconnect. Must buy.

June 29 - Weezer / Pixies - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Like you, I think I’d rather have the Pixies on top of the bill, but a ticket to this show gets you a night of some of the best alternative rock songs ever written. Must buy.



Willie Nelson, still alive and kicking, heads to Houston this summer. Photo by Marco Torres

July 1 - Outlaw Music Festival With Willie Nelson - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Go see Willie while you still can. Must buy.

July 17 - Smashing Pumpkins - Toyota Center

I honestly don’t know if adding James Iha to the lineup moves the Pumpkins to a stadium level band in markets that aren’t Chicago or Los Angeles, but with Jimmy Chamberlin behind the drums, you should probably go if you ever liked the Pumpkins and missed the tour with Manson. Get tickets.

July 18 - Niall Horan - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

The Harry Styles show wasn’t on the $20 ticket list. Just saying. Buy tickets if you still miss One Direction.

July 21 - 94.5 The Buzz's Bud Light Roast - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Actual lawn seats for this are only $15 and considering the lineup that’s a steal. Blue October always put on an intense performance. AWOLNATION is one of the best live rock bands touring right now. Robert Delong is one of the most interesting live shows you’ll see. Must buy.

August 5 - 311 & The Offspring - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Well, it’s not an Offspring headlining show, but any show that they’re on is sure to be a fun one. Buy tickets.

September - 28 Ozzy Osbourne - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

$20 to see Ozzy’s last Houston gig? It’s a steal and you know it. Must buy.

