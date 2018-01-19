Londale Braves the Quiet Thoughts on It's a Different World

Why do we fall asleep to the babbling television? What’s the point of rabidly scrolling through your social media feed like a junkie searching for a fix? Why do we frequent cacophonous bars filled with loud talkers and clinking glasses?

These questions aren’t specifically addressed by the new EP from Houston rock act Londale; but, the quartet of songs on It’s a Different World are hushed ruminations on what we might be avoiding with all the deafening and busy distractions. The band performs songs from the soon-to-be released EP (now available for pre-order on iTunes) and last year’s AM/FM tomorrow afternoon at Cactus Music.

The Houston Press got a sneak peek of the new tracks, four original tunes which suggest the relatively new band may turn out to be one of Houston’s more prolific units. In less than a year’s time, the group has generated two albums and is working on a third. It’s a Different World helps usher in some personnel changes for Londale, too. Front man Willy Collins and guitarist Josh Hammond (who also produced and engineered the EP) remain. Former bassist Alex Lambert has moved to guitar and the band has added drummer Gabe Bravo and bassist Cory Martin.