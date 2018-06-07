Loose Nukes Keep Things Harsh On E.P.

What's considered punk rock is often a topic of discussion in many circles. Who lives up to the old standard or even the new standard, what punk rock is as a topic can overshadow the music more than anything.

When it comes to hardcore, there's no mistaking it when something hits with precision and comes off hard edged and with plenty of intensity. That's how to describe the latest release from Houston's Loose Nukes. While the band isn't really a household name yet, their intense live sets and their music embody so much of today's modern hardcore world, while keeping nods to some of punk's past in for good measure. In just three songs, Violent Retribution proves there's still plenty of great punk coming out of the Bayou City.

Opening with a searing riff, these guys quickly turn inward to a faster stride complete with a dark hook on "Violent Retribution." At first listen, it reminds you of early Black Flag when Rollins was at the microphone, though there's hints of early Anti-Flag and Pennywise in the intensity and lyricism. By no way are these guys lifting, as the track sounds more modern than any of those, while they nod punk's past in the process. The drums pop and snap, the guitar and bass rattle and squeal, and the vocals hit hard.