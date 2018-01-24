Made Man: The Best Houston Concerts of The Week

Hopefully there's no more ice on the road while we're closing out the first month of the year. This week we'll see sets from Marilyn Manson, Wolf Parade, Prawn, Big Boi and more while locals like Football, etc., Forever Miles, Grand Old Grizzly and others will fill in the spaces in-between.

Tonight you could get started at Warehouse Live in the ballroom for the pop punk of Neck Deep. The U.K. based five piece will be here in support of last year's The Peace and The Panic, and has been rumored to have a pretty energetic live show as well. Canada's Seaway will be on as direct support while England's Creeper will go on beforehand. The all ages show has an opening set from Michigan's Speak Low If You Speak Love, who will bring his enchanting acoustic emo to the bill. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $23 to $25.

Over at House of Blues, you can get your industrial fix when Marilyn Manson returns to town. The rescheduled date from a couple of months ago when Manson had a set piece fall on him should be nothing if not entertaining. While you might not know much about Manson since his hit "The Dope Show," his last two albums The Pale Emperor and last year's Heaven Upside Down are a return to form and worth hearing. California's New Year's Day will be on as support and openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $59.50 to $100.

EXPAND Prawn's energetic emo shouldn't be missed. Photo by Steve Percapio

Of course, over at Walter's the emo sounds of New Jersey's Prawn will be on hand for all to enjoy. Supporting last year's Run, these guys make some of the best emo in the genre, and their live shows are not to be missed. Houston's Football, etc. will be on as direct support while bringing last year's Corner to life while the indie rock of New York's Caravela will go on beforehand. Houston's Talking Forever will bring their explosive emo core on as openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

On Thursday you could start off with the R&B pop sounds of California's Alex Aiono downstairs at White Oak Music Hall. With tens of millions of views on Youtube, the multi-instrumentalist has made quite the name for himself, and last year's Does IT Feel Like Falling proved he can still drop jams. The soul infused R&B of Trinidad Cardona will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $25.

Over in the studio at Warehouse Live, the messy antics of Green Jello will swing by to perform. Essentially a franchise band, the singer has multiple bands ready to go all over the country for him to pop in and perform their crazy masked show with. The punk of Houston's Dead To The World will be on as direct support while Maryland's Driven With Insanity will go on prior. American Psychos will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $12 to $15.

If you love Old 97's, then you shouldn't miss Rhett Miller. Photo Courtesy of Red 11 Music

The Heights Theater will host a solo set from Rhett Miller. Leader of alt country group Old 97's, Miller has been dropping lush country tunes for a long time now, and his latest solo effort The Traveler from 2015 still sounds solid. Pennsylvania's Matthew Ryan will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $22.

The country twang of Houston's Grand Old Grizzly will drop a set over at Continental Club. These guys mix alt country and traditional country to craft their own sound, and their last release Cosmonada was a tour de force. There's no word of openers for the 21 & up show, but that could change. Doors at 10 p.m.; Free.

Over at Avant Garden, the guys in Mockingbird Brother will swing by to drop a late night set. These guys make pretty infection emo sounds that are all over last year's Dry Heave. And of course, that's before mentioning that they have an energy live that's like watching a heart attack in person. The math infused post rock of Austin's Ballerino will open the 21 & up show. Doors at 11 p.m.; Free.

EXPAND The Killers will shine in Sugarland. Photo courtesy of Island Records

On Friday you could get started with the pop infused rock of Las Vegas' The Killers at Smart Financial Centre. While they've racked up plenty of fandom with tracks like "Mr. Brightside," "When You Were Young," and "Somebody Told Me," their latest album Wonderful Wonderful takes their sound to a new place. The fun pop sounds of Summer Moon will be on as direct support while Amanda Brown will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $29.50 to $89.50.

Numbers will get all done up when Houston's Dem Damn Dames host their Planned Parenthood fundraiser called Vajanuary. The entire troupe will be on hand alongside performers like San Antonio's Black Orchid, JD Hickcock, MS Yet, and many many more. Last year they raised over ten grand, so here's hoping they beat that amount for the 18 & up show that includes entry into classic Numbers immediately following the event. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20.

Over at The Heights Theater, Joe Ely & Terry Allen will perform a song swap that should be a favorite for a fan of either singer songwriter. Ely should put his rock sound on Allen's work while Allen should place a theatrical edge on Ely's work on the all ages and one night only show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $26.

Giant Kitty is set to take over the world at their album release party at House of Blues. Photo by Daniel Jackson

House of Blues will get loud when Houston's Giant Kitty take over the bronze peacock room for the release of their sophomore album, Rampage. Bigger and more grand than their debut, the Houston four piece will make waves with the album's release and their highly energetic live show. The intense energy and must see antics of Only Beast will be on as direct support while the soulful dark electronica of MIEARS will be on to open the all ages event. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $15.

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the ethereal sounds of California's Haunted Summer will perform. Though essentially made up of a married couple, the group now a five piece makes trippy songs that are all over their latest effort Spirit Guides that's pretty and intense. The alt rock of Houston's Another Run will be on as direct support while Anchor, the Mammoth will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8 to $11.

Warehouse Live will have a barn burner when Big Boi of Outkast will swing by the ballroom to drop a solo set. Here to support his latest drop Boomiverse, Big Boi should impress all with his rhyme skills. The Cool Kids will be on as direct support and they're not to be missed if you're attending, while Houston's Fatz Domino will open the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $30 to $55.

Satellite Bar will get down for the soulful tunes of The Hayden Jones Trio. Jones, the consummate songwriter has put together a three piece that should delight anyone who hears them, and his last solo work The Roosevelt House was pretty epic. For some reason Jones won't headline though he's got top billing on the venue site. The order appears to be Will Csorba's Hootenanny as headliner, The Original Roosevelt House Band beforehand, Will Csorba and Cameron Knowler prior, The Trio before that and Wes Degroot as opener. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

Saturday you could head to the Venus Banquet Hall for the Dream Gaze Fest. The show has sets from about fifteen acts and will include plenty of sounds from Texas bands as well as some locals. With performances from Astragal, El Lago, Glaze, Blushing, Muff and many more, it should be worth checking out. The all ages show has more information here. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $8 to $14.

Wolf Parade will bring "Cry Cry Cry" to life at White Oak Music Hall. Photo Courtesy of Billions

Of course, you could head to White Oak Music Hall downstairs when Canada's Wolf Parade make their presence known. Last year these guys returned from a hiatus to drop their amazing album Cry Cry Cry. Their live shows are always worth catching, and their catalog of tracks are delightful to say the least. The power pop of Brooklyn's Charly Bliss will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $23 to $27.

Over at Satellite Bar, New Orleans' Paper Bison will bring their twang infused indie rock. These guys make music that feels pretty folky at times without being folk, and their latest E.P. Anyone Else is worth lending an ear to. The smooth jams of Houston's Belvoir will be on as direct support while Forever Miles will open things up. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $7.

Rudyard's will host the booming voice and intricate guitar of Arizona's Charles Ellsworth. Ellsworth has made his name with singer songwriter sounds that echo the likes of artists like Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle, and his latest release Cesarea is an album everyone should hear. Houston's Clay Melton will be on as direct support and Sean Ramos will also perform while Steph Cooksey will get the 21 & up show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

Ila Minori will remind you of Mazzy Star meets Joan Baez. Photo courtesy of Big Top Lounge

Big Top will sound pretty amazing when San Antonio's Ila Minori swings by. Minori has received critical acclaim, and has been compared to Joan Baez, though she has this Mazzy Star quality to her soft voice that's all over her album Travelling With Ghosts. Boston's The Big Lonesome will bring their indie rock on as support and openers, and their 2017 album Fascination means you should get there early to check them out on the 21 & up show. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets TBD.

Continental Club will get funky when Tomar and the FC's swing by to bring their soulful sound to all. These guys make songs that take you back to the doo wop days of past, while still sounding fresh. Their latest release Heart Attack is pretty amazing, and they're great live. There's no word of openers on the 21 & up show. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $12.

On Sunday you could swing by Walter's for the metal and hardcore mixture of New York's Leeway. The crossover artists around since the early eighties will return and play songs from their catalog including last year's Open Mouth Kiss . Baltimore's Queensway will be on as direct support while New York's Sanction will go on prior. Houston's Omerta will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10 to $13.

Radio Moscow will melt faces with their throwback sound. Photo courtesy of APA Agency

Tuesday over in the studio at Warehouse Live, the blues rock of Idaho's Radio Moscow will be on full display. These guys play throwback rock like it's 1978, their live sets are always a trip, and their latest release New Beginnings is a fuel throttled party from start to finish. Austin's Amplified Heat will bring their old school sounds on as direct support while Houston's Vanilla Whale will bring their bluesy sounds on as openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $15 to $17.

That's about it for what's happening this week. No matter what you decide to do, remember that acting like an adult and getting home safe is what's best for everyone.

