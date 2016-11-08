Meet the 2016 HPMA Reader's Choice Nominees
The Reader’s Choice HPMA category is more than just a way to recognize a handful of deserving artists who didn’t quite make it onto our original ballot. It’s a great way to witness the kind of fan support behind Houston’s local musicians, which can be a sight to behold. To be honest, when we opened the category on Friday, we didn’t expect nearly the kind of response we got. We finally cut off the voting Monday afternoon, nearly 1,000 votes later, and the most impressive part is not just the way voters stuck to the guidelines we had laid out (for the most part), but how enthusiastic they were about speaking up for their choices. Pretty soon, as certain names started to pull ahead, we started to get excited as we realized just how much these voters wanted their favorites to win. So it is with great pride that we present this year’s HPMA Reader’s Choice nominees. All of them are worthy of your vote, though of course only one will win. The poll is open now — including the nominees below — and voting continues through November 18.
BLAZE X BLACK
KYLE HUBBARD
KIMI KENT
PAULINA SJOBERG
SHERITA PEREZ
POSITIVE DISTURBANCE
SCUBADIVER
SOUL CREATURES
