Megadeth Singer Goes From Thrashing Guitars to Threshing Wheat
|
Unibroue Brewmaster Jerry Veitz and Dave Mustaine at the October 21 launch party for 'A Tout Le Monde.'
Photo courtesy of Unibroue
In this unprecedented and pretty bizarre period of U.S. Presidential politics, pundits still pull out the hoary old line that goes “which candidate would you prefer to have a beer with?” Well, if Megadeth founder/front man Dave Mustaine had the opportunity to share a brew with both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, here’s how it would go down.
“First, I would let them know that I was honored to be having a beer with them. And then I would say ‘Look, you motherfuckers need to be nice to each other!’” Mustaine laughs uproariously. “But all in all, I’d rather have a beer with Jimmy Page.”
There’s little doubt about which beverage would grace any political metal/mental summit. It would be Mustaine’s own new Megadeth-anointed beer, A Tout Le Monde. He, along with brewmaster Jerry
Mustaine and Megadeth are not the first hard-rock/metal band to entre the craft-beer market, as AC/DC, KISS, Mastodon, Motorhead, and the Sword are already there. And Iron Maiden’s The Trooper has been a huge success recently in terms of sales and popularity.
A Tout Le Monde – according to its press release, written in Beer Nerdese – is a “flavorful
“It’s one of out most popular songs ever," Mustaine offers. "It’s a live staple like ‘Symphony of Destruction,’ ‘Peace Sells,’ and ‘Holy Wars.’ We have almost 200 songs, and ‘A Tout Le Monde’ is definitely in the Top 10 for fans." The singer adds that the song is also in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, largely because the lyrics for the main chorus are in French. And it also appealed to Unibroue, based in the French-Canadian city of Quebec. (One wonders if monikers like Hangar 18 Ale, Rust in Wheat, or Countdown to Fermentation were ever considered.)
Mustaine has given his imprint to a Megadeth wine
As for the beers of his musical contemporaries, Mustaine says he’s tried The
“Since I started learning about the process, I have heard from a lot of people about what they think about the others," Mustaine says. "And if they said the things to me about my beer that they’ve said about the those, I’d be heartbroken. So many of them are made very quickly and you can tell by the fermentation process. They don't use quality ingredients. We only use our yeast one time, so it will never have the [residual] flavor of the previous batch.”
A Tout Le Monde will be snaking its way across the U.S. after the launch party, likely ending up in some of Houston’s many craft-beer outlets. And Mustaine himself will have plenty of time to, um,
When reminded that during the tour’s Houston stop this past February he halted the show and left the stage while an errant spotlight operator was replaced, he chuckled, “Oh yeah…what an idiot!”
For more on A Tout Le Monde, visit www.megadethbeer.com.
