Mockingbird Brother Drop New Jam

The best bands it seems, are prolific. In today's crowded music landscape, dropping a steady stream of new music isn't necessarily a bad thing by any means. Where the album cycle has gone from two to three years, nowadays you're doing yourself a disservice to not put out as much music as you can. That's at least how it feels when you discuss Houston's Mockingbird Brother. On the heels of a new release this year, the emo tinged trio gave us an exclusive debut of the first track from that album and it's a doozy.

The song, "Hurricane" seems to showcase how diverse these three are as a unit. Opening with an instrumental run that includes synths, the song has an almost spacey feel to it that offers up a completely different side of the band. That's not to say that it doesn't hit and hit hard, it just wasn't what I was expecting. When the vocals come in, they're a little clearer than on previous tracks without sounding too polished. Then, the band decides to return to their heavier past and the song takes off briefly just to find its appropriate end. The whole experience is quick and precise, while presenting a sound that makes your ears perk for the album due sometime this Summer.