Morning Light: The Best of The Week in Houston Music

Houston is definitely heating up both figuratively and literally. With tours from Iceage, Justin Timberlake, Steely Dan and more rolling through town while locals like Flower Graves, Velveteen Echo, The Flamin' Hellcats and many more will fill in the gaps.

Tonight you can start off at the lawn at White Oak Music Hall for the post hardcore of Florida's Underoath. It's been a while since these guys have dropped new music, in fact it's right at a decade. However, this year the band returned with Erase Me, proving they can still bring it. California's Dance Gavin Dance will be on as direct support while the metal core of Chicago's Veil of Maya will go on prior. The all ages show will get started off with a set from Limbs. Gates at 5 p.m.; tickets $29.75.

Of course, you can help "bring sexy back" over at Toyota Center with Justin Timberlake. The first of two nights, Timberlake will bring his impressive catalog of tunes alongside his latest Man of the Woods to life. If you've never seen Timberlake live, it's definitely a show and definitely entertaining as well, and new tracks like "Morning Light" and "Say Something" should pop and impress fans. There's no word of support or openers but that could change on the all ages show. Doors at 6:30 p.m.; tickets $49.50 to $250.

Over at Dinolion, the quirky folk infused sounds of The Mustn'ts will return to drop a set. Some of their songs are sad, some are funny, but with a record rumored to be on the horizon, the Houston based group should give an interesting performance. David Morrison will be on the bill as well for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets pay what you want.

Soulfly will bring the riffs to White Oak Music Hall. Photo courtesy of Nuclear Blast

Thursday you can head to White Oak Music Hall downstairs to catch the metal of Brazil's Soulfly. Max Cavalera has been dropping thick riffs since his other band Sepultira, though the muddy nature of this band's sound just means you'll have to head bang just a bit harder. Always killers in a live setting, their last release Archangel proved they aren't slowing with age. South Carolina's Nile will be on as direct support while Houston's Space Rhino will go on prior. Green As Emerald will also perform while the all ages show will get opened by Madsons. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $20.

Out at Redneck Country Club, the always entertaining Texas twang of Jason James will be on hand. James makes the kind of country tunes that fall between roadhouse country and traditional country, and his last release Jason James was hard not to like. There's no openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $10.

House of Blues will host the hip hop sensation of Smokepurpp. The Florida based rapper has been turning heads since he started getting features everywhere, and his latest Bless Yo Trap is pretty legit. Lil Mosey will be on as direct support while San Francisco's Larry June will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20.

Smart Financial Centre will get nostalgic when Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers roll out to perform. I'm not sure how Steely Dan will play with the recent passing of Walter Becker, but I guess that's for a court to decide. With hits like "Reelin' In The Years," "Dirty Work," Do It Again," and so many more, this is a show every fan needs to see. Of course, having The Doobie Brothers on the bill doesn't hurt, as now they've shed Michael McDonald, they can play the rock songs they made famous like "China Grove," "Black Water," "Long Train Runnin'," and more at the all ages show. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; tickets $69.50 to $199.50.

Mockingbird Brother should enlighten those who see them perform. Photo by Nikki Machacek

Over at Spruce Goose, Houston's Mockingbird Brother will swing by to drop a set. Mixing experimental sounds with emo touches, their latest single "Hurricane" is the universe's way of telling you to check them out. Louisiana's Mangata will be on as direct support while Houston's Fake Believe will get the 21 & up show going. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $5.

Last Concert Cafe will get groovy when Houston's Wax Dream swing by to drop their psych infused jams. The trippy tunes of Ganesha will be on as direct support while the groove infused sounds of Forever Miles will open the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $7.

Friday you might want to start off at Toyota Center for night two of Justin Timberlake. The pop singer definitely brings it when he performs, and his latest Man of The Woods is worth checking out at the all ages show. Doors at 6:30 p.m.; tickets $49.50 to $250.

Okkervil River will bring their indie folk to Heights Theater. Photo courtesy of Paradigm

The Heights Theater will get folky when Okkervil River swings by to perform. There's something magical about how this band can take hints of folk, indie rock, and even country, and make them into softer rock. They're always great live and their latest release In The Rainbow Rain is pretty splendid. Austin's Matt The Electrician will be on as direct support while Benjamin Lazar Davis will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20.

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, Dallas' Reverend Horton Heat will return to spread his rockabilly goodness. Always a force to catch in person, the reverend's latest record Rev is his strongest in a while. Houston's The Flamin' Hellcats will bring their high energy on as direct support while the one man blues of D. Kosmo will get the all ages show going. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $5 to $15.

At Numbers you can get down with the ladies of Dem Damn Dames when they perform their monthly show. This performance, Pros Vs. Comicons should be epic with a ton of performers, comedy, and so much more. Houston, Dallas, and Austin performers will be on hand for the 18 & up show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $15 to $35.

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the country folk of Utah's Sammy Brue will play. Brue is, at least down here, kind of an unknown. However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't check him out as his latest I Am Nice from last year is pretty impressive. The folk infused garage pop of L.A.'s Pearl Charles will be on as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $12.

EXPAND ICEAGE are pretty magnetic when they perform. Photo by Steve Gullick

Rockefeller's however has the goods when they host the post-punk meets indie goodness of Copenhagen's ICEAGE. Here in support of their ambitious new album Beyondless, these guys might be one of the best live bands ever to wow a crowd, and all of their records are pretty wonderful. The post-punk of Austin's Temple of Angels will be on as direct support and openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $13 to $15.

Over at the backyard of Satellite Bar, the impressive sounds of Annabelle Chairlegs. Mixing psych and retro-pop, this Austin group seems to have figured out how to make psych pop sound different than most, and their latest release Watermelon Summer is hard not to bop your head to. The crazed intensity of The Rotten Mangos will be on beforehand while Houston's Flower Graves will get the all ages show going. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

Armadillo Palace will get rockin' when Houston born Austin transplant John Evans headlines a set. Evans has always been worth seeing perform, his tunes are hard not to like, and his last release Polyester still sounds as good as it did when it dropped. The blues heavy guitar of The Mighty Orq will go on prior for the 21 & up show. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $8.

Buenos Diaz will give Mucky Duck a good time & great tunes. Photo courtesy of Buenos Diaz

Mucky Duck will have plenty of rock twang when Austin's Buenos Diaz headlines the listening room. There's a bit of magic in every song this guy writes, his live shows are energetic like a party made up of friends, and his last release Buenos Diaz is hard to dislike. Mixing solid guitar with pop underpinnings, he's like if Elvis Costello and Buddy Holly made music together. There's no openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 9:30 p.m.; tickets $20 to $22.

On Saturday the twangy tunes of Wayne Hancock will light up the room at Rockefeller's. Hancock has been around Texas as long as many can remember, and his shows are always entertaining. His last drop, Slingin' Rhythm is pretty solid to boot. The Americana of Houston's Grifters & Shills will be on beforehand while the amazing Appalachian folkgrass of S.O.B. will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $15 to $50.

Satellite Bar should sound intense when Houston's So Soon, The Truth swing by to play their brand of alt rock. Behind last year's Familiar Violence, these guys make their blend of alt and proggy sounds hard to deny. Tulsa'a Lilac Kings will be on as direct support while Den Mother will go on prior. The bluesy rock of Austin's Highdive will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10.

Vodi has all the tone..all of it. Photo by Lauren Marek

You could make your way to White Oak Music Hall upstairs for the chill sounds of Houston's Vodi. The biggest question I get from people about this band, is who did they record with? When you hear their relaxed album Talk, you should realize real fast that they own tone, and the melodies within the record aren't bad either. They'll have a support set from Austin's Quiet Company and an opening set from BLXPLTN for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

Over at Continental Club you could get down to the sounds of Houston's Steph Cooksey. Combining jazzy structures with singer songwriter vibes, Cooksey might have one of the more original sounds in Houston. The 21 & up show doesn't list openers, but that should change. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets TBD.

Rudyard's will get loud when Houston's Saint Crusher performs a headlining set. These guys make d beat punk that's worth checking out, and their album Saint Crusher is a trip. Merkava will be on beforehand while $50 Goat will open the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

At White Oak Music Hall downstairs, Chicago's Chief Keef will drop a set. Remember two years ago when Keef announced he was retiring from rapping? Well, his retirement appears short lived as he dropped a couple releases this year with The GloFiles (Part 1) and The GloFiles (Part 2). The all ages show has no word of openers. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $25 to $100.

EXPAND Velveteen Echo will drop catchy songs at White Oak Music Hall. Photo by Jonathan Mazaltov

On Sunday you could swing by White Oak Music Hall upstairs for the folky sounds of Texas' Jana Horn. Horn has a pretty heavenly voice that's hard not to like, and her latest single "Changing Lines" is quite breathtaking. Houston's Velveteen Echo will be on as direct support while Buxton's Sergio Trevino will drop a solo set as opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; Free for adults, $5 for the kids.

Tuesday you could make it over to House of Blues for the masked mystery guitar sounds of Buckethead. This guy can play guitar, his shows are typically a bit strange, and he just won't lose the bucket he wears, no matter what. There's no word of openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $25.

At White Oak Music Hall, the metal of Oslo's Satyricon will be on full display. These guys aren't the typical black metal, their shows are rumored to be bonkers, and their latest release Deep calleth upon Deep is pretty heavy and dark. The thrash metal of New Orleans' Goatwhore will be on as direct support while New York's Baptized By Fire will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $25.

That's it for this week. Remember that no one likes idiots who can't hold their drinks, so drink like an adult and know that a safe way home is just an app away.