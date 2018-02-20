Moth Wings Give You All The Feels on Open Swim

It was about two years ago when I saw Houston duo Moth Wings play to no less than about 100 people at each of two shows in one week. For a while now, the younger crop of new musicians in Houston have been doing things their own way, booking their own shows in the burbs and building a fan base that most of us weren't aware of.

Houston's Moth Wings have always seemed to lead this uprising of sorts, touring consistently, dropping releases that incorporate pop structures without becoming a pop band, and releasing videos that are something different from the herd. On their new E.P. Open Swim, the two piece take their sound to a new level, employing pop hooks into an alt rock structure that's closer to old Weezer than current Weezer, and it's a beautiful thing. In just five tracks Moth Wings make their stamp on music even deeper while growing in the process.

Opening with the guitar fuzz of "Sellout," the downplayed vocals of singer and guitarist Spencer Fort sound like a mix of Millennial angst, suburban boredom, and self-deprecating alt rock goodness. The song has these murky bass lines, dual vocals, and catchy drums that blend together in a way that reminds you of why you love the Blue album from Weezer without lifting from it. There's something magical in how these two put a song together where they're treading lightly on indie rock with alt rock chords while adding pop structure in the most infectious way possible. They change direction a bit, and glide right into the undeniably catchy sounds of "Movie Night." The song in some ways reminds you of that first Foo Fighters album in how the song is arranged, where there's a sweetness that lies underneath while the song has the immediacy that most newer rocks bands have trouble achieving today. There's a breakdown at the end of the song that steers away from how the track began, and would turn most listeners off, however it works here and just adds to the intriguing way these two make music.