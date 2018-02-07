Motion Sickness: The Best Music of The Week in Houston

The new year has certainly been full of surprises, and this week should be no different. While shows are moved in the wake of the closing of Walter's, there's still plenty of entertaining options that'll be here around town. Performances from Phoebe Bridgers, BORGORE, Fetty Wap, Wild Child, and Sleigh Bells will be here alongside Sonder, Young Mammals, Jealous Creatures and more to round things out.

Tonight you can begin with the Boston based anti-folk sounds of Bad History Month at Notsuoh. Here in support of last year's glorious release Bad History Month, these guys make rock that's full of twang and attitude. The grunge gaze of Chicago's Longface will be on as direct support, while Houston's Mockingbird Brother will go on beforehand. Darwin's Finches will return after a long hiatus to open the 21 & up show. Doors at 7 p.m.; $5.

In the foundation room at House of Blues, you can get the acoustic feels with Ben Jarrad of Ruckus, Clay Melton, and Sean Ramos. While all three bring three very different styles to the table, all three playing a stripped down set should be worth making it out for on the all ages show. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; Free.

The Ray Courtyard at Rice University will host a show from Houston's Days N Daze. There's something intriguing about how this group can tour the globe and hold every audience in the palm of their hands when they play. Their latest, last year's Crustfall keeps in line with their punkish sound and shows how far they've come since beginning. Santa Muerte will be on as direct support while the hip hop of New York's Jack Toft will open the all ages event. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; Free.

Sleigh Bells will bring their experimental pop back to town. Photo Courtesy of Grandstand

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, New York's Sleigh Bells will make their return to town. The experimental pop duo returned last year with the album Kid Kruschev, proving that they weren't going away any time soon, and their crazed live show should be a trip to catch. The pop rock of New York trio Sunflower Bean will be on as direct support and openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $24 to $27.

Thursday you can start off at Steamboat Amps for the Nine Year Anniversary party. Alongside raising money for the Buffalo Bayou Partnership through t-shirt sales and raffle tickets, the event will get you in the ear of some people who could build you the amp of your dreams. A set from Sam Turner & the Cactus Cats will occur alongside a raffle for studio time at SugarHill and so much more including gratis beer for the all ages affair. Doors at 6 p.m.; Free.

Over at The Heights Theater you could stop in for the album release party for Austin's Wild Child. The seven piece will be releasing their highly anticipated new album Expectations a day before you can stream it with a rare vinyl available only at this show. Add to that their energy heavy live show, and it's a win win. Austin's Shane Cooley & the Midnight Girls will be on as direct support and openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; Free to $29.

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the indie folk rock of Houston's Motion Hotel will headline a set. The five piece makes infectious music that's hard not to like, and their latest release Motion Hotel from last year is definitely worth getting into your ears. WellWell will be on as direct support while the electro-pop of Houston's Camera Cult will open the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets Free to $5.

Borgore will bring plenty of feet moving jams to Warehouse Live. Photo courtesy of Paradigm

Friday in the ballroom at Warehouse Live, the dubstep sounds of Israel's Borgore will get plenty of people moving. This year the producer returned with a new single "Coco Puffs," proving he's not going away, and his live sets are known to be a trip. California's SVDDEN DEATH will be on as direct support while Dalls' AFK will go on prior. L.A.'s Whipped Cream will get the all ages show started. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $30 to $45.

Houston born and Austin transplant Buenos Diaz will bring his catchy and twangy sounds to Mucky Duck. Diaz, has been hitting it hard with a new record already on the horizon for release at some point this year, right after last year's stellar self titled album Buenos Diaz. This show should be a barn burner worth attending, and there are no other sets for the 21 & up show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20 to $22.

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, L.A.'s Phoebe Bridgers will bring her beautiful sound to all who attend. Supporting last year's gorgeous release Stranger in the Alps, Bridgers has been critically acclaimed for years, and her work with Ryan Adams and Conor Oberst have just been bookmarks in her path to blowing up. The lo-fi bedroom pop of Nashville's Soccer Mommy will be on as support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $13.

Rose Ette could easily become your favorite Houston band. Photo by Jordan Asinas

The Secret Group black box room will have the chill pop of Austin's Caroline Says. The solo singer songwriter uses a chill persona, to make some catchy music. The shoe gaze pop of Houston's Velveteen Echo will be on as direct support while the jingly indie rock of Rose Ette will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

Insomnia Gallery will host the Roller Disco Fashion Show with plenty of digs on skates. Aside from the fact that this is a killer idea, or the fact that the donation based bar will make things interesting, the show will also have McCullough Ferguson on the decks spinning jams, all your skate needs answered by Sun & Sk8, and tons of fashion from Ashley Cid & more for the all ages event. Doors at 8 p.m.; $8 cover.

At Dan Electros, Houston's Jealous Creatures will bring their alternative sounds back after a member revamp. Now a three piece, this band brings it when they perform and their latest album The Night Goes On For Days from 2015 is pretty solid. Turkey's Housing Crash will be on as direct support and Houston's Mourning Bliss will get the 21 & up show going. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets TBD.

A-Trak will definitely drop fire with YehMe2 at Stereo Live. Photo courtesy of Paradigm

Stereo Live will help you get down when A-Trak and YehMe2 perform back to back sets. Of course A-Trak has been a celebrated member of the Fool's Gold crew for a good while, and his sets are always lit. You might not know YehMe2, but the producer has been known to drop crazy jams at his shows. The two are supporting their latest drop an E.P full of luscious beats called Skat Men. The 18 & up show doesn't have openers. Doors at 10 p.m.; tickets $10 to $15.

On Saturday you could begin the night at Toyota Center when Lana Del Ray returns to rock the stadium. Del Rey has made quite the name for herself since blowing up in 2011. Her live shows are supposed to be bonkers, and her latest drop Lust For Life from last year is definitely a sad girl pop banger. The genre defying jams of Colombian born singer Kali Uchis will be on the all ages show as direct support and opener. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $39.50 to $135.

Mucky Duck will host the youthful sounds of Houston's Campfire Soul. With a 12 year old drummer, this young band proves that talent isn't wasted on the young, and their 2017 album The Blues Found Me should make anyone who hears it an immediate fan. The 21 & up show should definitely grow the group's fan base as well. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $15 to $17.

MIEARS will bring Rudyard's to its knees when she performs at the Woman Rock benefit. Photo by James Medford

Over at Rudyard's, the Women Rock show that benefits Mildred's Umbrella will take a hold of the venue with a headlining performance from Houston punk legends, MyDolls. The band that pioneered so much always drops the hammer when they perform, and their latest single "Easter" keeps their punk roots growing even more. A support set from MIEARS will also be on hand while sets from Lazer Kittenz, Pretty Vacant, and Benita will all occur beforehand. Houston's Quinn The Brain will get the 21 & up show started. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; pay what you can, $10 and up.

D&W Lounge will get all the indie rock feels in when Young Mammals swing by the Houston mainstay to perform. While these guys have never disappointed with releases, their last album Jaguar was the best to date, and their shows are always fun. Hey Jellie, featuring members of Erase Errata will be on as direct support while DIY electronic sounds of Raw Space will get the all ages show going. Doors at 8 p.m.; Free.

In the studio at Warehouse Live, singer songwriter Anderson East will be around to give fans his bluesy tunes. East hails from Alabama and adds country twang to his soulful songs, and his latest album Encore from this year is definitely some ear candy. There's no word of support or openers, but that could change on the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $18 to $20.

Charlie and The Regrets play old school honky tonk and country with ease. Photo courtesy of artist

Continental Club will have Graham Wilkinson by to drop his blend of Americana and pop blues. Wilkinson makes music that's hard not to like and 2016's #BecauseOfYou still holds up strong. Houston's Charlie and The Regrets will add their country twang on as support and openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets TBD.

You could close out the night with Austin's John Evans & Emily Bell over at Mucky Duck. While both of these artists have respectable releases out, Evans' with 2015's Polyester and Bell with last year's Kali, seeing them perform their songs together should be a real treat at the one night only event. The 21 & up show doesn't have any openers. Doors at 9:30 p.m.; tickets $20 to $22.

On Monday at Warehouse Live in the ballroom, Grace Vanderwaal will prove she's more than just a star from America's Got Talent. Last year the young singer songwriter dropped Just The Beginning as her debut, and with as much star power as she carries, the show should be a good one. Doors at 6 p.m.; Sold Out.

Fetty Wap brings "Trap Queen" and more to House of Blues. Photo courtesy of 300 Entertainment

House of Blues will host the return of Fetty Wap. Wap has been on a tear since dropping the jam "Trap Queen," and his debut release Fetty Wap from 2015 made hum a household name. This year he dropped For My Fans to keep his world going strong. The hip hop of nexxthursday will be on as direct support and openers for the all ages show Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $35 to $59.50.

Tuesday you can get down with the chill sounds of L.A's Sonder upstairs at White Oak Music Hall. The R&B smooth sounds of this group featuring Houston's Dpat are all over their debut album Into that has the group grabbing fans all over enough to sell their whole tour out. While this show isn't sold out yet, it could easily go that route. There's no word of openers yet for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $15 to $50, the latter being a special meet and greet package.

That's about it for this week. No matter what you decide to do, remember that drinking like an adult is best for everyone, and that a safe ride home is just an app away.

