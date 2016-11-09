Music Reacts to Trump's Win: "Time to Fight Harder."

Music will always be a source of comfort in times of distress, sorrow, and need. It's not a bad release valve for unspeakable anger and frustration, either. For posterity's sake, or at least until the tidal wave of election-inspired songs arrives, enjoy what the following musically-minded souls have been saying on this most sobering of morning afters.

Let me be the first to say, fuck President Trump. I'm going to treat you like you treated Obama. #GodBlessAmerica — Willie D (@WillieDLIVE) November 9, 2016

Just was watching the news... maybe they'll ask me to sing 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' at the inauguration, ha! — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) November 9, 2016

avoidall eye contactdo not reactshoot the messengersthis is a low flying panic attacksingthesong of sixpencethatgoes https://t.co/xm8Z5l8qQm — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) November 9, 2016

FYI: Don’t waste time coming to my page to gloat….. Dude is STILL a piece of shit… And America is still on that BS.. Nothing has changed. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 9, 2016

Music connects us all. Listen to something that makes you feel good today. https://t.co/sYpNmynr94 — nodepression (@nodepression) November 9, 2016

Our politics is officially a reality TV show. I hope he fills his Cabinet with Snookie, Paris Hilton, and the Kardashians. — Guilla (@GUILLA713) November 9, 2016

This election taught me that Chachi might be more in tune with the American voter than Bruce Springsteen. — johnnygoudie (@johnnygoudie) November 9, 2016

The sun comes up and the world still spins. 2 shows in NYC & 2 shows in CHI. 4 chances to tell our story. The American Experiment continues. — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) November 9, 2016

silver lining? Trump win could mean we get a new Sisters of Mercy LP https://t.co/lIPmTmyBKm pic.twitter.com/IE60pM0SQz — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) November 9, 2016

What's the % of white folks who talked all that shit about Trump then pulled the lever for him. #hiddencolors — D.O.C (@WESTCOASTDOC) November 9, 2016

Time to fight. Time to fight harder. — SPOON (@spoontheband) November 9, 2016

About to hit the gym so I can feel good on this eerily quiet day. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) November 9, 2016

Janelle Monáe: “America has continued to fail women, minorities, muslims & immigrants, LGBTQ, this is so disgusting” https://t.co/IKWtFxqUUV — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) November 9, 2016

Lady Gaga crying in her car in NYC today after receiving the news that Donald Trump was elected president. #ElectionNight #LoveTrumpsHate pic.twitter.com/sNcxTHGTIi — Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) November 9, 2016

The Chelsea Handler Show should we interesting this week... — Doughbeezy (@Doughbeezy) November 9, 2016

Work gon be real interesting for some of y'all in the am... — Propain (@propain713) November 9, 2016

i better see some great american art over the next four years — Fat Tony (@fattonyrap) November 9, 2016

thats the mindset to have. https://t.co/U6qiV1IwEG — DJ 4 Years A Slave (@DJAudiTory) November 9, 2016

We could all use a good laugh right now. Join @JimBreuer in our House for a hysterical night Saturday 11/19! Tix: https://t.co/cCEgPdfD6B pic.twitter.com/M58DM8fNaI — HOB Houston (@HOBHouston) November 9, 2016