My 12-Year-Old Daughter Wants a Thong. Help!

Photo by Jeff Fitlow

Dear Willie D:

My 12-year-old daughter was at Victoria’s Secret with me, and asked me to buy her a thong like the one I bought for myself. I told her, “You’re too young for that,” to which she replied, all of my friends wear thongs.

I was shocked because I have always viewed thongs as something sexy you wear for your man, or something older teen girls and women wear to avoid panty lines. I would like to get some opinions from you and your readers on this matter. Thank you.

Thong Life:

There was a time when many people, myself included, thought of thongs in a sexual way, but not anymore. Like women, many young girls wear thongs to avoid panty lines, especially if they’re on some type of dance team, or play sports.

I don’t think you’ll have anything to worry about if you buy her a thong. Wearing a certain style of underwear isn’t going to influence her sex choices one way or another. If you feel uncomfortable about it, tell her no. As they say, to each her own.

I’M IN LOVE WITH MY BOSS

Dear Willie D:

I used to work in the oil field, but got laid off and now I work at Walmart. Me and the manager began talking and we started getting feelings for each other. I asked her out but managers can't date coworkers, and since she's the top manager she don’t want to lose her job.

She told me she'd like to [date me] but she worked too hard to get where she is, which I understand. She’s pretty independent as well. She has a master’s degree, successful, very goal-oriented, but never had a BF. We do flirt and talk about things non-work related, but my feelings are getting deeper, and I feel stuck.

I’m sending her flowers anonymously on V-Day to work, and just seeing what happens. Overall, what would be your take on the situation, and my next move? Everyone is telling me to let it go. Maybe I should, and I usually do, but on this one instance I just can't for some reason.

Can’t Let Go:

Man, you’re in the door, and don’t even know it. First you get a woman’s attention, then her ear, and then her heart. You got the first two bases covered, now you have to slow roll making her fall in love with you to get her heart. When you send those flowers, be sure not to include your name. You don’t want someone else to read the card, and get her in trouble.

Instead, write a brief note that includes a topic, a place, or something that the both of you have discussed, so she’ll know it came from you. Don’t expect a single act of generosity or kindness to seal the deal. Every woman is different, so after you send the flowers, back off and be patient. If she is interested in you, she’ll let you know.

The threat of losing her job for dating a coworker might cause some trepidation, but it has never prevented a woman from falling in love.

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO LOYALTY?

Dear Willie D:

I’m a 20-year-old female who has always been loyal; both of my ex-boyfriends cheated on me, so I broke up with them. I didn’t give either a second chance. Loyalty is very important to me. It seems like nobody takes relationships serious these days, and everybody cheats. I’m really over the whole dating [scene], and monogamous.

Whatever happened to loyalty?

No Loyalty:

Nothing. Most people you meet in life's loyalty will only last as long as they can benefit from you. Ultimately, loyalty is the product of integrity. Find a person of integrity, and you’ll find loyalty.

Now if you ain’t got time to do all that vetting, and you want some guaranteed, 100-proof loyalty, get a dog.

MY PROFESSOR EMBARRASSED ME IN FRONT OF EVERYONE

Dear Willie D:

My Social Sciences professor is rude and arrogant. He walks into the classroom like he owns the whole school, and half the time he’s late and unprepared. One of the few times he was on time, I was late for class because I had to help a friend out with a personal issue.

When I walked into the classroom he was like, glad you could join us. Being already stressed from being late, I retorted, glad you could join us, since you’re late more than anyone else in this room. Everyone started laughing, and I felt badass. So he got really mad, and started talking about how if my brain was as smart as my mouth I would be an A, not a C, student.

Then he got in my face. I’m a female, and he is a big guy who could have played football. I didn’t want to argue with him, because I thought he might hit me and I still need to pass his class, but I felt really embarrassed. I’m not sure that I can continue in his class. I don’t know what to do. I would appreciate any advice you can give.

Studying Embarrassment:

You could go to his superior, but unless you have a higher-up connect at your school, there isn’t much you can do. Asswipe professors like the one you have always try to get the last laugh. He may grade you unfairly from here on, so be ready to take action.

You don’t want to quit and throw away the work you put in, or get kicked out of school for disrupting the classroom. To minimize the damage, it wouldn’t be a bad strategy for you to swallow your pride, and apologize. I suggest you study hard, be respectful, avoid future confrontations with your professor, and take the L for now. Then after you pass his class, kick him in the ass and say, “Thug Life, bitch!”

Ask Willie D anything at willied.com/ask-willie-d, and come back next Thursday for more of his best answers.

