My Girl’s Boss Tried to Have Sex With Her. Help!

Jeff Fitlow

Dear Willie D:

Excuse my bad English, because it is my second language. My girlfriend of three years told me her boss tried to have sex with her. This guy is a creep, and never looks me in the eye whenever I’m around.

His fiancé knows he sleeps around, but she will marry him anyway because of the money. I told my girlfriend to quit her position, but she refused saying she likes her job. She said she will try to work [in] another department for another manager, but for now she has to stay put and deal with sexual harassment. What are your thoughts?

Sexual Harassment:

Sexual harassment is a serious offense — one I don’t take lightly. But in the absence of specific details, this doesn’t appear to be sexual harassment. This looks like a guy who tried to push up on a girl who isn’t interested in him and got rejected.

I think your girlfriend is handling the situation appropriately, considering she likes her job and doesn’t want to resign. But keep an eye on the creepy boss just in case. He’s not done.

HOW DO I STOP BEING SO ARGUMENTATIVE?

Dear Willie D:

Every time I argue with my girlfriend it spirals out of control, and we end up not speaking to each other for days. I think I argue because that’s all I knew growing up in a very argumentative household. How do I change for the better?

Argumentative:

Self-awareness is key. If you know that discussing certain topics, such as religion, politics, or how much she spends at the salon will trigger you, avoid those topics. If you can’t avoid them, wait until you are patient and calm enough to talk over the issue without getting angry and flying off the handle. Learn to pick your battles. Every action doesn’t require a reaction from you.

Also, sometimes the people in your life are not conducive to your views on life. Hence, one should never hesitate to remove such people.

I PROMISED MY SON A CAR I CAN'T AFFORD

Dear Willie D:

Thank you for having this column. I’m a 39-year-old single dad with a 17-year-old son who never asks for anything. But back in the summer, he asked me to buy him a car for his 18th birthday, and I agreed. But I lost my job, and now I can’t afford it. He will be very disappointed because of this.

I feel bad, because he is a good kid who never gives me a hard time. How do I tell him that I can’t afford to buy the car I promised him?

Car Trouble:

Tell him, 'sorry son, but dad blew the money for your dream car on coke and strippers at the Bunny Ranch.' No seriously, he’s a big boy. No need in beating around the bush. Sit him down, and tell him the truth: Son, I know I said I would buy you a car, but money is tight right now. Or if you prefer a lighter approach that doesn’t imply 'poor me,' tell him buying a new car is not a financial priority at this time.

You don’t have to explain your job situation. As selfish as they might be at times, even kids know you can’t squeeze blood from a turnip.

IS THIS SHADY?

Dear Willie D:

I cancelled my cable service and went with a competitor. When the new cable guy came to set up my service he offered to give me the “hook up” for a small fee. I’ve been using the service now for 7 months, but he has had to come back several times to recalibrate the converter’s functions so they can be manipulated to give me free TV.

It’s a pain dealing with the on and off connection, but it still beats paying $169 to crooked Comcast every month for 1,000 channels I never watch. My girl thinks I should drop the hook-up and pay, but she’s a square. What do you think?

The Hook Up:

Let’s see… $169 x 12 months…That’s [pushing numbers on my mobile-phone calculator] $2,028 a year vs. free. You tell me what I think?

