My Mom Called Me a Bitch. Help!

Dear Willie D:

As long as I can remember I have had issues with my mother trying to control me. I’m 28 years old with a husband and kids, and she’s still trying to tell me what to do.

I was put in charge of planning a family vacation for a group of women in our family, which includes my mom, her two sisters, myself, and several cousins. My mom called screaming at me from the top of her lungs asking why I booked flights on a particular airline, and not the one she has frequent flyer miles with.

When I explained that the other airline was cheaper, she accused me of being controlling. Excuse me? Okay, so I was like, you know what, why don’t you just take over from here. So then she says, you’ve always thought I was an unfit mother; to which I replied, not always. That’s when she called me an ungrateful bitch. Why should I be called names because I told the truth about her being an unfit mother when she brought it up?

Name Calling:

Some things are better left unsaid. Even if they believed it with all of their heart, and their mother was slapping them in the face with uncooked spaghetti strings, no child should ever call their mother unfit loud enough for her to hear it. Likewise, no mother should ever call her own daughter a bitch. That should be illegal.

I’m Getting Cold Feet Before My Wedding

Dear Willie D:

I’m in love and engaged to be married to the most beautiful girl I know. She is my best friend. We do everything together. For the past ten months I have never been as sure about anything as I was about getting married to her. But now that we are days away I’m getting cold feet, literally.

I mean, my feet actually got cold when I thought about getting married and being with the same woman for the rest of my life. Is this normal?

Cold Feet:

Does a fat kid love cake? Getting married is a huge decision. The closer we get to the moment of truth, the more we tend to think about the responsibilities and commitment that come with it.

If you were experiencing anxiety because you were agonizing over unresolved issues in your relationship, I could understand that. But it appears that you picked a good one, so don’t worry about getting cold feet. A cold heart is what you want to avoid.

I’m Facing Charges for Ramming My Car into My Ex’s Girl’s Car

Dear Willie D:

I rammed my ex-boyfriend wife’s car in the side door where her daughter was seated in her car seat. Of course I didn’t know the child was in the car, but nevertheless I’m being charged with attempted murder and child endangerment by the D.A. The child wasn’t hurt that bad, and the mother wasn’t hurt at all.

So why is the D.A. being so overzealous?

Facing Charges:

Sooo...you almost killed a child because you couldn’t control your emotions, and you want to know why the D.A. wants you locked up so bad? Sorry sweetheart, but this has "You’re out of your rabbit-ass mind” written all over it.

Should I Accept My Ex’s Apology?

Dear Willie D:

I broke up with my ex not long ago, and she has been sending me text messages and calling my phone trying to apologize since. The reason we broke up was because I caught her cheating. Now she’s calling my mother and my friends crying, and asking them to talk to me.

But I refuse to accept her apology, let alone take her back because I don’t trust her. I gotta let a hoe be a hoe, right?

Apology Unaccepted:

LOL. I guess I might accept an ex’s apology for doing me dirty if she threw herself on the mercy of the player’s court, but I wouldn’t go back. That’s a sucker move.

