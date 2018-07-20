BODEGA Brings Their Acclaimed Art Rock To Houston

Brooklyn's BODEGA are one of the most exciting bands to come out of NYC in a while.

Typically, art rock bands don't gain traction on a national level. However, if you mix in post-punk elements and have an intense live show, you can get plenty of attention like Brooklyn's BODEGA has.

"There's certainly a post-punk influence in our music. But that may be more intellectual spiritual than anything exactly musical. Though we have borrowed some tricks from the post-punk vocabulary. I say art rock because it's more open-ended, but to me, art rock is just rock 'n roll music that has a conceptual quality to it, says vocalist and guitarist Ben Hozie.

"BODEGA has a pretty diverse palette as well. For example, songs like "Name Escape" and "Charlie" have very different sonic characteristics. While I enjoy bands that really do one refined sound over and over again, BODEGA will not be that kind of band; we want to throw the algorithms for a loop. The goal of course, is to transcend genre and have your name be synonymous with the songs that you play."