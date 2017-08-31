Shows We Know Are Still Happening This Weekend

Archie Bell's album-release show for There's Gonna Be a Showdown Again is free and early; doors at 6 p.m. All canned goods collected will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Photo by Marco Torres

It's Labor Day weekend and we've been cooped-in by the rain, if we were lucky. While much of the city is still dealing with the implications of the flood, here are some concerts that are still going on. Remember, the roads could yet be dangerous. Please call in advance, a curfew is still in place, and this information could change.

Acadia Bar & Grill has a few concerts still on the books.

Thursday, August 31: Hemlock, Downfall 2012, Straight On Til Morning.

Friday, September 1: Rainchild with with Sleep Juliet, Para Bellum, Omega Point.

Saturday, September 2: Project Icarus with Apothica, The Ansible, Eros & Isles, Emanate.

Cactus Music has organized some free Houston Hang In There in-store performances on Saturday.

Saturday, September 2: Robert Kuhn at 1 p.m.; Gio Chamba at 2:30 p.m.; Say Girl Say at 4 p.m.

The Continental Club and the Big Top Lounge will be open, and Saturday's Archie Bell album release party is now both an early show and a free one.

Friday, September 1: Summer Sock Hop: '50s/'60s dance party in The Continental Club.

Sherita Perez, Adam Bricks, and Omar Lisandro are showing an "HTown Love" benefit in the Big Top Lounge.

Saturday, September 2: Archie Bell album release party at 6pm, The Phantom Royals at 10 p.m. in the Continental Club. Robert Kuhn in The Big Top. Canned goods requested.

Sunday, September 3: Hendrix Electric Landlady at 5 p.m. in The Continental Club.

Los Skarnales will be headlining a benefit concert for food victims at Fitzgerald's.

Friday, September 1: Los Skarnales, Skatastrophics, Reyno Sabanero, Pachuco Boogie Sound System, Tejas Got Soul, DJ Moonstomp.

McGonigel’s Mucky Duck is open for business.

Thursday, August 31: Bruce Robison at 7 p.m.; Ancient Cat Society at 9:30 p.m.

Friday, September 1: Whitney Rose at 7 p.m.; Jesse Dayton at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 2: Abstract Truth at 7 p.m.; Whitey Johnson at 9:30 p.m.

Rudyard’s has a big weekend planned with their three-day Bayou Psych-Out, now a flood-relief benefit; they promise that 100 percent of gate receipts will be donated to charity for local flood-relief efforts. There's a suggested donation of $10 at the door but obviously, give more if you're able.

Friday, September 1: ST 37, The Wheel Workers, Golden Cities, Project Grimm.

Saturday, September 2: Pong, Poon, All Monsters Attack, Unified Space.

Sunday, September 3: Jonas Reinhardt, Thousand Foot Whale Claw, Freed, Slippers and Fog, Charlie Naked, Yesferatu.

The Secret Group, in addition to functioning as a center for receiving donations for flood victims, is open.

Friday, September 1: Martin Horger, Notic, DJ Koss, Vortex.

Saturday, September 2: Dial Up '90s Dance Party.

While Scout Bar has had the inevitable cancellations from touring acts, it will be open if the curfew lifts.

Saturday, September 2: Black Sabbitch (Black Sabbath cover band), Galaxy Burner.

Sunday, September 3: The Hunger, Broken Valor, Black Market Tragedy.

Although the Sylvan Esso show has been cancelled, White Oak Music Hall is open.

Friday, September 1: Devil Killing Moth, The Breton Sound, Belvoir

Saturday, September 2: Seldom, Hounds of Jezebel, LOAA, Ashford Lights.

