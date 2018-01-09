What Coachella’s Lineup Reveals About Festivals in 2018

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – or Coachella, for brevity’s sake – is the premier, or at least the most noteworthy, annual music festival in the United States. Taking place over two weekends in April, it’s also one of the earlier festivals on the calendar, meaning it sort of sets the table for other festivals to come throughout the year; often times, these festivals are run by the same companies, and certain artists almost designate certain years as festival-centric ones.

Point being, in taking a look at the Coachella lineup, which was unveiled last week, certain things are evident. If anything, the lineup itself provides a pretty clear indication as to what is to follow with area festivals like Austin City Limits and Voodoo Fest.

IS ROCK DEAD?

No, of course not. But, as festivals go, rock as we traditionally know it isn’t faring so well. Rather, hip-hop, EDM and more standard pop fare have fully taken over the festival scene in recent years. Take a look at the more noteworthy acts on this year’s Coachella bill. Beyoncé is arguably the biggest pop star in America. Eminem is arguably the most successful hip-hop musician of all time. The Weeknd is one of the hottest stars in the pop/R&B game. Post Malone is an up-and-comer on the hip-hop scene. Same for Migos. Sure, Coachella didn’t shun rock altogether; no festival worth its salt would do such a thing. And while Portugal. The Man, A Perfect Circle and HAIM are all quality rock outfits, the bill is lacking in terms of noteworthy traditional rock outfits. Jack White (more on him in a bit as well) is playing Governor’s Ball in June in New York, and it’s a safe bet he will play either ACL or Voodoo Fest in the fall, but notwithstanding that speculation, rock has seen better days as festivals go.