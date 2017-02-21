Original Scores the Oscars Forgot This Year

EXPAND The score for Nicholas Winding Refn's Neon Demon got straight snubbed by the Academy. Photo © Gunther Campine/Courtesy of wildbunch.biz

In a perfect world, the battle for the Best Original Score Oscar at Sunday's Academy Awards would be between Nicholas Britell’s sweeping orchestrations for Moonlight and the haunting piano strokes of Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka's Lion soundtrack. It’s probably safe to say, though, that the musical La La Land will nab the prize.

Still, there was a lot of competition in 2016, music that built the sonic backdrop of some of the year's better-made films. Below are a few of the original scores and soundtracks that should have been nominated, but first a look at those who did:

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight



Justin Hurwitz, La La Land



Mica Levi, Jackie



Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka, Lion



Thomas Newman, Passengers



CLIFF MARTINEZ, The Neon Demon

Martinez (Drive) was also responsible for the War Dogs score this year, but his work for Nicholas Winding Refn's little-seen erotic thriller stands out.

YEONG-WOOK JO, The Handmaiden

This movie might have a solid chance of taking home the Foreign Language Film Oscar, and its soundtrack really sets the mood. Yeong-wook Jo adds unusual beauty to the orchestration of what could have been a standard period soundtrack.



TRENT REZNOR AND ATTICUS ROSS, Patriot's Day

It's impossible to have predicted that the Nine Inch Nails front man would have turned into a highly sought-after soundtrack-maker. Along with Atticus Ross, he's already got on Academy Award under his belt for The Social Network's original music. It's just too bad 2017 won't be this duo's year for their Patriot's Day score. Their barrage of ethereal sonics may have come on a little too strong, and may just remind you of John Carpenter in his prime.

ABEL KORZENIOWSKI, Nocturnal Animals

A feeling of impending doom laces the sound coming off the strings in Korzeniowski's Nocturnal Animals score. It's a classical approach that's been called operatic, perfect for a movie made by high-fashion designer Tom Ford.

This soundtrack has a multiculti bent to it, with one part sounding like it was influenced by indigenous South American music. Other parts of the soundtrack have doses of the folksy charm you'd expect from the go-to guy for the Coen Brothers.