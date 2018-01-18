Come Together Right Now with Peace and the Chaos

If there's a band name more in-step with the times than "Peace and the Chaos," I'm unaware of it. Yes, the opposing yins and yangs of life are eternal. There have always been differences between the left and the right, betwixt the haves and have-nots, among women and men. But in 2018 it seems we're redefining what separates us with finer than ever detail and at an unprecedented, frankly exhausting pace.

If Peace and the Chaos was just another pretty timely band name, there'd be nothing else to discuss here. Fortunately for listeners, the trio's approaching new EP, Me and My Black Heart, suggests they're aware of the duty they've taken on by adopting a moniker with all that heft. And even better news: the songs they're sharing on the new album are sturdy reminders of the important things we share in common.

The best example is "Houston (Everything's Gonna Be Alright)." Written to lift spirits higher than the record flood waters of Hurricane Harvey, the track was featured on Will Play for Flood, a compilation album released to raise funds for Houston Food Bank after Harvey's depleting demands. It stands tall thanks to a strong backbone, guitarist/vocalist Billy Beaumont's upright, righteous riff. Drummer Ken Q. Turner and bassist Lenwood Sonnier give the track some muscle to surround that spine. It’s a well-built reminder that our differences might portend disaster, but we have the ability to choose personal or even communal peace over,...well, chaos.