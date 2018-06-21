Pearl Crush Gets into Deeper Sounds on the new L.P.

When Houston's Pearl Crush first released music, the elements of bedroom pop and electro-pop were all over her debut release. On her new E.P. Coax Me Out, all of that has changed. Mixing 808 beats with tropicalia notes, the singer takes what you knew about her sound and goes to a deeper and more heartfelt place.

"Can't Hide It" opens with notes that sound like bells ringing into the darkness. Her use of guitar mixed with beats and claps create a space for her vocals to ring out as if she's calling out to someone far away. When the track picks up pace, notes from '80s electronica dance onto the song creating a picture that's more textured than her previous work. This heavier weight continues on "Tide".