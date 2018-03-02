Pearl Crush Gears Up For In Bloom

As far as first year festivals go, In Bloom seems to have a pretty robust lineup of locals performing on the four stages of the grounds at Eleanor Tinsley Park although few of the groups have played a traditional upper scale festival prior to their appearance at this festival. Pearl Crush, the Houston indie rock meets bedroom pop project of Mandy Clinton, has not only played a festival before but has an E.P. due this year, as well as other shows on the horizon. The Houston Press chatted with Clinton about where the project's name came from, what she was inspired by when writing the songs, and what people can expect from her set at the festival in March.

Band names in general for the past decade seem to be more born out of compromise than out of creativity. Such isn't the case with Pearl Crush. As per Clinton, "a pearl is this precious, lovely object created essentially out of agitation. A irritant gets inside an animal's shell, and in response the animal creates this beautiful thing. This is what the process of songwriting has always been for me. It's this very personal, self-contained way for me to work out the things that are bothering me. When I started Pearl Crush, I was really fixated on liquids like water and milk, certain colors like light pink and yellow and white. I really wanted to embrace femininity with this project, which was something I haven't always done; and I wanted to explore that side of my identity through emotional pop music. Pearl Crush worked with all of that."

While Pearl Crush has received plenty of attention, the project hasn't been around for an exceptionally long time. Clinton says, "I write, record, and produce all of the music, it's my solo project. I have some musicians who play with me live, but the parts they're playing are written by me. Some of my previous projects weren't going where I wanted them to, so I decided to do something where I had full control. I was really inspired by female artists like Grimes, Lorely Rodriguez and Kate Shilonosova who were writing and producing great solo pop records, and I decided to go for it and figure it out along the way."