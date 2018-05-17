Tears On Tape Make Sad Pop Sound Hopeful

If you're starting a band in today's crowded music world, your best bet to get any traction is to start as soon as possible, and to do something that no one else is really doing. While there are plenty of dreampop bands performing on the regular, there aren't as many who are as dreary and as intriguing as Pasadena's Tears On Tape. Mixing elements of jangle pop, indie rock, and post-punk, the four piece has been getting the attention of anyone who catches them perform. Their first release, a five track cassette of demos called Demos is full of interesting sounds, catchy tracks, and dark tones that work in more ways than one.

We should note as a disclaimer, that drummer Derek Rathbun has done freelance photography work for the Houston Press. Opening with the jingled jangle of "Ventana," it's immediately obvious that this group makes music that holds a place in the dreampop world, while dipping their toes into other spaces. With the vocals almost hidden in their darkness, barely lying above the jingled guitar and the quiet drums, the song has a life of its own that creates a catchy and hook filled space.

This gets followed up with the slow and intense sounds of "Oak Trees," where singer Michelle Hernandez' voice fills out so much of the notes between the instruments, that it creates a sound that's like no one else you've heard. Her vocals are soft yet deep and they ring throughout your speakers while the band plays in the background, creating a sound that's difficult to put into words.