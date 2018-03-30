Party on the Plaza Kicked Things Off in Upbeat, Strange Fashion With Poppy

As much as I enjoy the many fine places (people pay a lot of money to hold conversations) to see a concert in this city, I’ve got a soft spot for outside the box places to catch a show. Be it at a movie theater, in a post office or any other space not built for a concert, I do find joy seeing music performed where one doesn’t normally expect it. Now I admit that Avenida Houston might not count as outside the box, given that they at least host enough events to have a sponsor for their stage, but it is at the very least a pretty unique place to see a show.

Fitting then that the act kicking off the 2018 Party on the Plaza series was a bit outside the box and generally considered to be pretty unique herself. Straight from the internet to the Bud Light Stage was Poppy, who is occasionally known as That Poppy, and the whole name thing is maybe the least confusing thing about her.

Music fans, I am not here to pretend that I “understand” Poppy. Truth is, I’ve only watched a handful of the weird Youtube videos that have appeared on her channel and just knew I didn’t have the time in my life to fall down that particular rabbit hole. What I do know is this: Poppy. Computer was one of the best albums released last year, and her brand of upbeat but not overproduced pop is underappreciated in the current music landscape.