I've Made My Peace With Post Malone

My past with Post Malone is well-documented. I wrote a piece in the fall detailing how Post Malone was simply yet another in a line of passing musical fads. This got back to Post, who had some unkind words for the Press on his Twitter page. Shortly after, the Press’s paper version folded and the publication went online-only, and while Post Malone didn’t directly have anything to do with this (at least, we think), we pay homage to the man via our Twitter page’s tagline.

Point being, eight months after criticizing the erstwhile Austin Post, his musical moniker is still going strong. Post’s latest, Beerbongs & Bentleys, debuted at No. 1 in the pretty much every country in which it was made available. He’s on one hell of a run with regard to hit singles. Dude has more than three million Twitter followers. Tickets for his tour stop on Friday night at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, alongside 21 Savage, are starting at $129 and will still sell out.

So, yeah, I was a bit hard on Post Malone the artist. And while I wouldn’t exactly consider myself a fan these days, I’m no longer a Post detractor.