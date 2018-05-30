Alex Riddle on Fairy Tales, Redemption and Love

Less than two years removed from his last release, Happy Daggers, Houston native Alex Riddle has returned with a collection of new tracks, reimagined tunes and live recordings for his fans. Split into two halves, Snow White consists of three studio tracks and three live recordings.

"This EP builds off Happy Daggers, but in a particular direction," Riddle says. "Where Happy Daggers was an attempt to pack as much stylistic diversity and experimentation into three songs, Snow White focuses on the classic four-piece rock band sound."

Along with his new EP, Riddle is releasing a 7-inch vinyl single, which will be available at the album-release show. "The songs really come alive on vinyl," he says.