Want to Spend July 4 With a Whole Lot of Music, People and Fireworks Houston?

Music and fireworks. It's time for CITGO Freedom Over Texas again, the city's fourth of July celebration and this year boasts new live music acts on four stages. There's lots of music, activities for kids and, if all goes as planned, a good time for all.

This year kicks off with Cupid whose dance song "Cupid Shuffle" promises an infectious start to the proceedings at 4:30 p.m.

Next up is the special guest The Mavericks who hail from Miami. Founded more than 25 years ago as an alternative band that blends Cuban grooves with California country. They won a Grammy in 1995 and more recently albums — 2013's In Time and 2015's Mono have re-energized their fan base.

Headliner and country music star Chris Young, taking a break from his "Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour" goes on at 8 p.m.

And according to a press release:

Other local and regional artists that will take the stage include Austin-based musician, Jackie Venson, Texan Latin fusion group - Bamuaya Band and local country singer-songwriter, Will Carter. The Ernest Walker Band will also be performing with The Houston Allstars including BB King’s Former Music Director James “Boogaloo” Bolden, Mary Griffin, Vincent Powell (America Idol), Chris Walker, Kyle Turner, Werner Richmond, J. Xavier and friends.

There's also a kids zone, a Dr Pepper zone and a Bud Light Bayou Beer Garden. And fireworks, of course, sponsored by CITGO will end the evening.

CITGO Freedom Over Texas is at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks from 4-10 p.m. July 4. Advance tickets are $8 a person, available online at freedomovertexas.org. $10 day of show and free for children 5 and under. You can also volunteer to work at houstonspecialevents.org and depending on how much you do, qualify for the official event T-shirt, free parking, and complimentary food and drinks.