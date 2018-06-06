Reality Mentality: The Best Houston Music of The Week

It's definitely too hot for many things, but that doesn't mean that the music won't get things hotter in Houston this week. Performances from Joan Jett, The Coathangers, Justin Townes Earl, and Madness On Main Street Fest will all take place while locals like Tears On Tape, India Tigers In Texas and Dollie Barnes will all fill in the spaces between.

Tonight you can start the week off at White Oak Music Hall when The Coathangers swing by to play their brand of garage punk. There's an energy to how this Atlanta trio plays a set, and their latest album The Coathangers Live should let you know what you're in for. Acid Counsel will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $12.

The Heights Theater will get down when Justin Townes Earle drops by to play his soulful songs in a rare solo set. Earle has been proving he's more than the son of Steve Earle for a good while now, and his last album Kids In The Street is pretty wonderful. The always impressive alt country of Lydia Loveless will be on as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20.

Satellite Bar will get going with the emo punk of Arizona's Sundressed. Supporting last year's A Little Less Put Together, these guys make music that's fun and full of energy as well. Florida's Northbound will be on as direct support while Outside At Night will go on prior. The all ages show will get opened by the energetic emo of Houston's Talking Forever. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $8 to $10.

Brooklyn's Flatbush Zombies will bring their hip hop over to House of Blues. These guys have been poppin' off for a while now, their live sets are energetic and fun, and this year's Vacation In Hell solidified them as hip hop stars. There's no word of openers or support for the all ages show, but that may change. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $25.

Pearland's Tears On Tape is a band to keep an eye on. Photo by Dalton Randall

Insomnia Gallery will host the tour kick off party for Pearland's Tears On Tape. If you don't believe the future of music is in the hands of the youth, then you might want to watch as this four piece draws a pretty hefty crowd to catch them perform their sad pop songs from this year's Demos. The indie rock of Houston's Rose Ette will be on as direct support while the dream pop of Small Chair goes on prior. The emo tinged punk of Houston's Ruiners will energetically get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; $5 cover.

At Spruce Goose, the always impressive pop sounds of K. Campbell will take center stage. You might not know Houston's Campbell, but last year's Pure Pop For Jaded Punks is like if Elliott Smith made a Ramones record. The garage infused sounds of Austin's Pollen RX will be on as direct support while the indie goodness of Houston's Since Always will drop a set beforehand. The indie pop of Houston's Britt will get the 21 & up show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; $10 cover.

On Thursday at Toyota Center, you can get all of the pop feels when Harry Styles drops a set. You'll probably be shocked to find that the British singer songwriter dropped a pretty impressive debut with last year's Harry Styles, and now that he's shed his One Direction skin, he could be bigger than ever. Kacey Musgraves will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $29.50 to $99.50.

Mucky Duck will host an intimate performance from Shake Russell & Michael Hearne. While both of these performers have had stellar careers, catching them together should be a real treat at the 21 & up show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $28 to $30.

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the punk gothic sounds of Lincoln Durham will be on full display. Durham makes Southern music with punk and psycho-billy undertones in one man band fashion, and while this year's And Into Heaven Came The Night is impressive, his live show is where it's at. Austin duo and crazed live music act The Ghost Wolves will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10 to $12.

Michigan's Wild Savages is a mix of ZZ Top and Thin Lizzy throwback rock. Photo courtesy of Bandcamp

Rudyard's will get down and dirty when Houston's Killer Hearts bring their sleaze rock back from tour. Take old Motley Crue, mix it with some of what Ramones did early on, and you have these guys with more energy. Their latest drop 24/7 Action is pretty impressive, but the live shows are always beer fueled mayhem. The throwback rock of Michigan's Wild Savages will be on as direct support while Houston's Merkava will be on as openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

Friday upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the dreary guitars ad dual vocals of New York's Sunflower Bean will be on display. Here in support of their pop tinged release Twentytwo In Blue, the trio should get feet moving with their infectious sounds. L.A.'s Jesse Jo Stark will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $12.

The d beat punk of The Varukers will take over The Secret Group. The U.K. punk from back in the late seventies will bring plenty of energy to the club, and their discography is worth checking out. Houston's Daggerhead will be on as direct support and Inhalant will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $15.

Dollie Barnes will bring her magic to Mid Main. Photo by Kim Hill

The indie pop psych of Kansas City's Shy Boys will get the grounds of Mid Main excitable. The three piece has received all sorts of critical praise, and their last release Shy Boys is pretty fun and full of energy. The chill and fun sounds of Houston's Dollie Barnes will be on as direct support while the sixties inspired sounds of Los Bloos will get things started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets TBD.

The Octanes will make their glorious return over at D&W Lounge. This lineup features the guys from the band's second album, and those three are tough to beat when it comes to energy fueled rockabilly. Lead by Nick Gaitan, this should be the show many of you have been waiting for from this trio. There's no word of openers for the all ages show. Doors at 10 p.m.; Free.

Saturday you might want to make your way over to Cactus for the in store set from Houston's Texas Mod Crushers. Mixing mod sounds with Texas punk, this band can definitely bring it when they perform, and their latest "Papa Whiskey," those fires keep burning for the all ages event. Start time 1 p.m.; Free.

Out at Redneck Country Club, the GCBA Houston Blues Festival will get underway. Performances from Delbert McClinton, Mike Zito, The Medicine Show, the TSU Jazz Ensemble and many more will get things going for the 21 & up event. Doors at 1 p.m.; tickets $40 to $1,000.00.

Har Mar Superstar will headline Madness On Main. Photo: Rickett + Sones

Of course, at White Oak Music Hall you should swing by for the festivities of the Madness On Main festival. Now in its fifth year, this festival is home grown and full of fun. This year the one and only Har Mar Superstar will headline things. Aside from his epic live sets, amazing releases like Bye Bye 17, Best Summer Ever, and Personal Boy, this guy is like catching lightning in a bottle with his soulful tunes. With sets from 20 other bands like Bernie Pink, Frog Hair, Get A Life, Londale, Motion Hotel, Warlung, Second Lovers, as well as the return of Kyle Hubbard and the final Houston set for Giant Kitty; you shouldn't miss a note for the all ages fest. Doors at 4 p.m.; tickets $20.

At House in the Heights, Houston's John Egan will be performing and should turn heads in the process. one of the most soul infused voices you can hear today, Egan brings plenty to the table with his sets and his latest release Magnolia City is a real gem. The show has potluck eats and a BYOB policy. Doors at 6 p.m.; $20 suggested donation.

Out at the Woodlands Pavilion, Styx will bring their classic rock tunes to all who dare stand in the heat. While these guys dropped a new record last year with The Mission, I'd guess most of you are there for the hits like "Come Sail Away," "Babe," "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)," and more. Of course, if you are attending, you have to catch Joan Jett & The Blackhearts as direct support. With their latest release Unvarnished and new tracks like "Reality Mentality" and "Fragile," it's like time stood still. Tesla will also be on as openers for the all ages show. Gates at 7 p.m.; tickets $23 to $149.50.

EXPAND Dale Watson will get the two steppin' started at Dosey Doe. Photo courtesy of Dale Watson

Dosey Doe will have a barn burner when Texas' Dale Watson swings by to drop his Texas twang. Watson has been making stellar country tunes for a good while now, his live shows are like stepping back into the days when country was genuine, and his latest release Blackjack is tough to beat. There's no openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; tickets $15 to $20.

Spruce Goose has the goods when India Tigers In Texas swing by to give people their blend of psych rock meets fifties rock goodness. The Galveston six piece has made plenty of waves since forming, and their single "Fever Dream" is pretty wonderful. The dream pop of Houston's Angel Aura will be on as direct support while Austin's Sunkraft for the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $5.

Continental Club will have the always impressive sounds of Two Tons of Steel. The San Antonio group has always impressed in a live setting, and their latest drop Gone from last year is impressive as well. There's no openers on the 21 & up show. Doors at 10 p.m.; tickets TBD.

On Sunday the pop sensibilities of Maroon 5 will take over Toyota Center. while this band has never really been my thing, they have been at this a long time and they deserve the success they've had. They're here supporting last year's Red Pill Blues, and should have a pretty high production based show. The dance pop of Julia Michaels will open the all ages show. Doors at 6:30 p.m.; tickets $49.50 to $149.50.

Bruno Major will bring his chill sounds to White Oak Music Hall. Photo courtesy of Paradigm

Monday at White Oak Music Hall, the chillwave of Bruno Major will be in town. Last year, Major dropped a new song every month all culminated into the album, A Song For Every Moon. While the British producer has gotten praise for his tunes, his live show has also received lots of positive attention as well. There's no word of openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $12.

On Tuesday you could swing by Big Top to catch a DJ set from Kim Hill of The What Of Whom. Hill has put out some records by locals like Radio Galaxy, he's also dropped releases for Thelma & the Sleaze as well. He has pretty great taste in tuneage as well, so this 21 & up event should be worth making it out for. Doors at 7 p.m.; Free.

That's about it for this week. Remember as things heat up, people tend to get a little ill tempered, so be kind to one another out there.