Reign in Blood: The Best Houston Music of The Week

As hot and muggy as it's been lately, it might get cold when hell freezes over for the final tour from metal mainstays Slayer, when the tour makes its way through Houston this week. There's also sets from acts like The Get Up Kids, John Doe, Nipsey Hussle, Post Malone and more while locals like Narrowhead, Sam Turner & the Cactus Cats and more will fill in the gaps.

Tonight you can get started at House of Blues for the hip hop jams of Nipsey Hussle. The California rapper has been making a name for himself since the early 2000s, he's become known for a crazy live show, and his latest drop Victory Lap is full of stellar rhymes. There's no word of openers or support for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $38 to $80.

Over at White Oak Music Hall, the indie dance sounds of Canada's Men I Trust will swing by to drop a set. Full of infectious notes and danceable tunes, this group is rumored to be worth making it out for, and their latest single "Show Me How" is a great way to meet them. The synth pop of Montreal's Anemone will be on as direct support while Houston's Pearl Crush will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $12.

Spruce Goose will get loud when the fuzz pop of Seattle's Supercrush swings by to perform. Lead by punk and fuzz rock's Mark Palm, this band is sugary and noteworthy to say the least, and their latest release I Can't Lie is pretty solid. The punk of Seattle's Big Bite will be on as direct support while the loud sounds of Houston's Narrowhead will be on prior. The melodic and big guitar sounds of California's Modern Color will get things started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

John Doe will bring his iconic sound to Discovery Green. Photo by Jim Harrington

On Thursday you could make it over to Discovery Green to catch a solo set from punk legend John Doe. Of course, Doe's solo work isn't really punk, but getting close enough to a member of X is still pretty cool. His last release was The Westerner and it's pretty intriguing. Houston's Vodi will add their chill sounds on as support and openers for the all ages show. Things start around 7 p.m.; Free.

The one and only Hayes Carll will swing by Mucky Duck for an intimate set. Of course Carll has been making the rounds lately, he's getting bigger and bigger by the second, and while he has a new single with "Magnolia Wind," this could be one of your last chances to see him in such a small setting. No openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $30 to $33.

The electronic jams of The Glitch Mob will make their way over to White Oak Music Hall. This trio brings heat when they perform, their live shows get feet moving, and their latest pop laden release See Without Eyes is worth checking out. The electronica of L.A.'s ELOHIM will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $20 to $100.

EXPAND Pearl Earl make dreamy psych sounds. Photo by Ellie Alonzo

Insomnia Gallery will host the psych rock of Denton's Pearl Earl. These four make dreamy tunes that fall all over their latest drop, last year's Pearl Earl and they have crazy live sets that are packed with energy. the indie rock of Oakland's The Heartlights will be on as direct support while Swimwear Department will go on prior. Galveston's India Tigers In Texas will bring their fifties inspired tunes on as openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets TBD.

The Phantom Royals will get people dancing at Big Top. Playing originals mixed with your favorite surf rock jams, these masked warriors perform in anonymity while creating sounds that are hard not to like. The 21 & up show doesn't have openers. Doors at 9 p.m.; Free.

Friday the hip hop of Texas' own Post Malone will swing by to perform at Woodlands Pavilion. Malone has definitely popped off in recent years, his live shows have gotten stronger, and his latest release beerbongs & bentleys has made him more of a household name. Atlanta's 21 Savage will be on as direct support while the all ages affair will get opened up by SOB X RBE. Gates at 7 p.m.; tickets $129 to $154.

EXPAND The Get Up Kids will take over White Oak Music Hall. Photo by Dalton Paley

Over at White Oak Music Hall, the highly energized sounds of Missouri's The Get Up Kids will make their return to town. Aside from the fact that they've sold over a million albums or that they're still one of the best live acts from their era, their latest release Kicker is strong and easily part of their best work. The Casket Lottery will be on hand as direct support and openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $19.99.

Out at Dosey Doe, the guys from Folk Family Revival will swing by to make those in attendance pleased. Not only are these guys one of the strongest acts to come from the Houston area, but their last release Water Walker is pretty wonderful. No word of openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8:30 p.m.; tickets $20.

Notsuoh will get loud when Houston's Only Beast swing by to perform their energy driven set. A three piece who sounds like a five piece, their last release Again is hard to beat. Jody Seabody & the Whirls will bring their riff heavy sounds on as direct support while Expensive Genes will open the 21 & up show. Doors at 9 p.m.; Free.

Mucky Duck has the goods when the Southern rock meets R&B of The South Austin Moonlighters swing by. While their last release Ghost of A Small Town is pretty splendid, their live show is where the magic lies. There are no openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 9:30 p.m.; tickets $20 to $22.

Of course, if you really want to get down, the final monthly A Fist Full of Soul will happen at Continental Club. The soul dance party has been a mainstay in Houston for a good while now, and while they'll return at some point, this is their last monthly performance. The 21 & up event should be a barn burner. Doors at 10 p.m.; Free.

The Wiggins bring Waterworld to life at Cactus. Photo courtesy of The Wiggins

Saturday you might want to head to Cactus to catch a special in-store performance from Houston's The Wiggins. John has been doing his thing without issue for a while now, and his latest drop Waterworld is his best to date. Of course, the gratis beer and what not on this all ages show isn't bad either. Things start around 1 p.m.; Free.

Over at House of Blues, the R&B meets jazz influenced sounds of Ledisi will be on full display. The New Orleans' born singer has been wowing audiences since an early age, her live set is rumored to be a trip, and her latest release Let Love Rule is pretty impressive. Canada's Melanie Fiona will be on as direct support while New York's Tweet will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $39.50 to $69.50.

Warehouse Live will get whimsical and sexy at the same time when Kiki Maroon brings her Burly Q Lounge show back. Maroon has turned heads for a while, but with these shows you get music, comedy, side show acts and so much more. The seated 18 & up show is always worth witnessing and diverse at the same time. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $25.

Rockefeller's will get groovy when Wallflower Records presents the psych pop of Austin's Holy Wave. Supporting their dreamy new album Adult Fear, they should really make you wanna' trip out to the pop infused notes they make. the loud and fuzzy dream pop of Ringo Deathstarr will be on as direct support, and they should impress all with their energy heavy performance, while Houston's Flower Graves will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $12 to $15.

At Satellite Bar the country twang of San Antonio's Garrett T. Capps will be on hand. Capps makes these intriguing tunes that are on his latest release In The Shadows (Again) . NASA Country will be on as direct support while Houston's Sam Turner & the Cactus Cats will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $7 to $10.

Astragal will bring their energetic sounds to Rudyard's. Photo by Jimmy Bent

Rudyard's will host the tour homecoming for Denton's Sad Cops and Houston's Astragal. Sad Cops make music that's a mix of emo, twee, and power pop that's all over their latest single "Numb Hand." When it comes to energetic and frenetic energy, Astragal has that covered while their last release Split will win over anyone as a fan. The emo tinged sounds of Talking Forever will be on as openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

The metal sounds of Funeral Horse will ring throughout downtown at Spruce Goose when the band plays their album release party for their latest drop, Psalms For The Mourning. Incorporating riffs from the past without lifting, these three make a sound on this record that's hard not to like. Darwin's Finches will be on as direct support while the punk of Ruiners will go on beforehand. A very rare performance from Trillblazers will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $5.

Over at Notsuoh, the dance pop of Houston's MouseCop will be on full display. Of course the crazed live set of Pitter Patter will go on prior, and hearing his last drop Realms in person should be enough to blow your mind. The elctronica of Dallas' Welcome Center will go on prior while Houston's Such Marvelous Monsters will get the 21 & up show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; Free.

Sunday at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, the very last Slayer tour will descend upon the Houston area. It's hard to believe that this band has been together for over 35 years with as intense and dark as their live shows are. While their latest release Repentless is solid, the true magic lies with their albums Show No Mercy, Reign In Blood, and South of Heaven. The metal of Lamb of God will be on as direct support while sets from thrash legends Anthrax and Polish metal influencers Behemoth will be on hand as well. Testament will get the all ages metal show for the ages started. Doors at 5 p.m.; tickets $39.50 to $99.50.

Stephen Day has an infectious sound you'll probably love. Photo courtesy of Pegstar

If that's not your thing, the soul pop of Georgia's Stephen Day will be over at White Oak Music Hall. The Atlanta producer and composer has become well known for his track "Dancing in the Street," and his debut album Undergrad Romance and the Moses in Me is blue-eyed soul pop at its finest. The pop infused acoustic jams of Rand will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $8.

On Tuesday you could grab plenty of fuzz pop when Australia's Hockey Dad make their presence known at White Oak Music Hall. These two make sounds that are infectious and solid, found all over their latest drop Blend Inn. Philadelphia's Cold Fronts will be on as direct support while Oakland's Mt. Eddy will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $13.

Of course, you can get all the jazz feels when Humanitization 4tet swings by Spruce Goose. The Eastern funk infused jazz of Texas' Ataraxia Trio will be on hand as well, while the stellar jazz sounds of Cameron/Carter/Haker Flaten will get things started for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; TBD cover.

That's about it for this week. Remember that no matter what, things get crazy in the hot time of year here so stay hydrated and safe.