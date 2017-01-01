Revelers Say Fuck You To 2016 at Roologic's New Year's Eve Bash

2016 went out with a bang, not a whimper. So what better way to send off the year than with a simple, curt "Fuck you!" That's what Roologic had in mind when it planned its New Year's Eve bash at the House of Blues around a Fuck 2016 theme.

The event included performances by Genesis Blu, Giant Kitty and other artists. We asked musicians and fans alike why 2016 sucked and offered them a chance to vent.

"Really kind of why we also did this event, and why we called it Fuck 2016, was more so not just to sort of, like, grab onto the sentiment that's been happening this year, but also for everyone to come together to purge it and party it out together," said Roologic owner Ruben Jimenez.