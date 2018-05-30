Crunk Witch Believes in Love, Turns the Beat Up

There is music that just makes you happy to listen to it, and Crunk Witch’s self-titled fourth album is definitely on the list.

I’ve been a fan on and off for a few years of the husband-wife electro duo, who are coming to town this Sunday at Neil’s Bahr to celebrate the album’s release. Their music is instantly recognizable, but hard to quantify. It’s a sort of chip tune version of Electric Six, with the little of the headlong, unabashed dramatics of The Protomen and the playful pop of Hyperbubble thrown in for good measure. There is funk, there are beeps, there is bass and there are boops. The album is positively pulsating.

Love is the predominant lyrical theme of the album. The title of this article comes from my favorite line from “Drive,” a sentiment that comes screaming through most of the tracks. Brandon Miles and Hannah Collen must have a relationship for the ages because I can’t believe that any but the happiest couple on Planet Earth could continuously produce songs that so unabashedly celebrate simple affection against the electronic backdrop of their sound.