There's No Better Performer To Kick Off RodeoHouston Than Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks
NRG Stadium
February 27, 2K18
I’ll never truly get Garth Brooks,
And that’s a real
You know you’re watching something special the minute Brooks steps on stage. The best word I can think to describe him is magnetic; the way he projects himself on stage makes him feel immediately larger than life in ways that I don’t think can be captured with audio, in
And in person, those songs that I didn’t really hear the appeal of hours before became things that I was genuinely excited to hear. I might not have gotten chills when the thunder that starts “The Thunder Rolls” started shaking the walls of NRG Stadium, but I was pretty much on the edge of my seat waiting to hear how the story of the song turned out.
It helps that Brooks always just seems so damn happy to be on stage performing. His happiness is infectious, and it never feels like he’s just going through the motions the way that it does with so many other artists. I bought
That he was the first performer on the new RodeoHouston stage was a bit of genius on the part of all parties involved in making it happen. In time I’m sure we’ll see artists do some incredible things with the structure, but for its first night out Brooks made sure he hit every inch of it he could. The entire thing was captivating, and I don’t know how he’ll top it
Personal Bias: I don’t think “The Thunder Rolls” works without the third verse.
The Crowd: The lines to get into NRG Stadium before the show started were ridiculous, and yet somehow the attendance was only 75,018. Listen, I’m all for the integrity of the RodeoHouston attendance figures, but you really mean to tell me that last year’s Luke Bryan performance moved more tickets? C’mon Rodeo, sometimes you just have to lie.
Mutton Bustin’ Update, Day 1: The winner had amazing hair and said she wants to be a spy when she grows up. I don’t care what happens between now and the end of the rodeo because she’s the best.
Random Notebook Dump: I ate my way through Gold Buckle without needing anything more than a nap. I milked a goat without getting hit in the face. I’ve walked miles and miles of rodeo without incident. Today I scraped my knee getting into a tram to save me some walking. Make of that story what you will.
