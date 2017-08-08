John Mayer's Search For Everything Leads to Some Sweet Sounds

EXPAND Photo by Marco Torres

John Mayer

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 6, 2017

According to John Mayer, the songs he writes are simply the "suspended animation of feelings in a moment of time." Over the years, Mayer has lived through many such moments with an impressive list of lovers, which has led to the expression of a wide range of his feelings. One thing has become crystal-clear: John Mayer is one of the most skillful storytellers of his generation.

The guitar hero hit the stage in The Woodlands on Sunday night wearing a bandana around his head and a smile on his face. He began his set with the track "Belief" from his hit 2006 album Continuum. It was a strong and impressive beginning to a long night of hits, new and old.

Mayer is a talented vocalist such as Justin Timberlake or Robin Thicke, but also a master of his instrument much like John Legend. That combination makes him special, a performer with the heart of a casanova and soul of a bluesman.

The opening suite of songs ended with the tranquil track "Changing" from his newest album, The Search For Everything. "I am not done, changing!" he proclaims on the opening verse. The album holds a more cinematic feeling than his previous efforts, more introspective and thoughtful, and still supremely entertaining.

The night was split into several acts, shifting from the Mayer's full band to a solo acoustic set, and then to the John Mayer Trio. The trio performed fan favorite "Vultures" and an impromptu addition of "Crossroads" that caught bassist Pino Palladino and drummer Steve Jordan by surprise. They definitely accomplished their mission, which was to sound bigger than a trio should and have a great time doing it.

At many instances throughout the show, I couldn't help but to close my eyes and embrace the sound of Mayer's sweet, sweet guitar. He ended the night with a round of gratitude, thanking the crowd for coming and for "keeping this music alive when I'm not here with you."

The encore of "Waiting On the World to Change" and "Gravity" sent us on our way, Mayer's songs pushing the crowd to create our own moments and capture the feelings as we search for love, life, and everything.

