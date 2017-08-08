menu

John Mayer's Search For Everything Leads to Some Sweet Sounds

Houston's 10 Best Concerts In August


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

John Mayer's Search For Everything Leads to Some Sweet Sounds

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 3:30 a.m.
By Marco Torres
John Mayer's Search For Everything Leads to Some Sweet SoundsEXPAND
Photo by Marco Torres
A A

John Mayer
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 6, 2017

According to John Mayer, the songs he writes are simply the "suspended animation of feelings in a moment of time." Over the years, Mayer has lived through many such moments with an impressive list of lovers, which has led to the expression of a wide range of his feelings. One thing has become crystal-clear: John Mayer is one of the most skillful storytellers of his generation.

The guitar hero hit the stage in The Woodlands on Sunday night wearing a bandana around his head and a smile on his face. He began his set with the track "Belief" from his hit 2006 album Continuum. It was a strong and impressive beginning to a long night of hits, new and old.

John Mayer's Search For Everything Leads to Some Sweet SoundsEXPAND
Photo by Marco Torres

Mayer is a talented vocalist such as Justin Timberlake or Robin Thicke, but also a master of his instrument much like John Legend. That combination makes him special, a performer with the heart of a casanova and soul of a bluesman.

Upcoming Events

The opening suite of songs ended with the tranquil track "Changing" from his newest album, The Search For Everything. "I am not done, changing!" he proclaims on the opening verse. The album holds a more cinematic feeling than his previous efforts, more introspective and thoughtful, and still supremely entertaining.

The night was split into several acts, shifting from the Mayer's full band to a solo acoustic set, and then to the John Mayer Trio. The trio performed fan favorite "Vultures" and an impromptu addition of "Crossroads" that caught bassist Pino Palladino and drummer Steve Jordan by surprise. They definitely accomplished their mission, which was to sound bigger than a trio should and have a great time doing it.

John Mayer's Search For Everything Leads to Some Sweet SoundsEXPAND
Photo by Marco Torres

At many instances throughout the show, I couldn't help but to close my eyes and embrace the sound of Mayer's sweet, sweet guitar. He ended the night with a round of gratitude, thanking the crowd for coming and for "keeping this music alive when I'm not here with you."

The encore of "Waiting On the World to Change" and "Gravity" sent us on our way, Mayer's songs pushing the crowd to create our own moments and capture the feelings as we search for love, life, and everything.

SET LIST

John Mayer's Search For Everything Leads to Some Sweet Sounds
Photo by Marco Torres
Marco Torres
When he's not roaming around the city in search of tacos and graffiti, Houston Press contributor Marco points his camera lens toward the vibrant Houston music scene and beyond. ?
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
More Info
More Info

2005 Lake Robbins Dr.
The Woodlands, TX 77380

281-363-3300

woodlandscenter.org

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >