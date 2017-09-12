Lucero Toasts Houston Fans With Signature Grit, Much Booze

"It's gonna be a long night, huh?" said Lucero's Ben Nichols early in Monday's set. Photo by Marco Torres

Lucero

White Oak Music Hall

September 11, 2017

By most accounts, Ben Nichols is the same guy he’s always been.

Not 20 minutes before Lucero's headlining set at White Oak Music Hall, the group's front man was out back, smoking and chatting with fans as if it were any other night. And for him, it kind of was.

Lucero made a name for itself early in its career through exhaustive touring, so the band is no stranger to Houston and its boisterous crowds. The Bayou City itself doesn't get a lot of attention in Nichols' songs, but the state in which it resides sure does.

You’d be hard-pressed to listen to more than a song or two without hearing Texas mentioned fondly. Nichols' own brother moved to Austin years ago, inspiring the Memphis native to write "Raising Hell," one of the many fan favorites performed Tuesday night. He told the crowd he loves it here.

Breaking their set up into two halves – half with Nichols sporting an acoustic guitar, half with an electric – Lucero serenaded a small but enthusiastic crowd for nearly two hours, never relenting despite a dwindling crowd and way, way too much whiskey.

Pearl snaps, boots, cowboy hats and denim abounded. And did I mention whiskey? Because there was plenty of it.

The Memphis rockers have been coming to Houston for 20 years. Photo by Marco Torres

Nichols wasn't even finished with his band's second song when someone in the crowd handed him a shot of the stuff. After gulping it down, Nichols coughed and chuckled, "It's gonna be a long night, huh?"

The shots kept coming, and Nichols kept drinking. But instead of getting sloppy, he got silly. He didn't seem to be masking any of the pain has that inspired so many of his songs. Instead, the newly minted father was all smiles and kind words Tuesday evening, even remarking a number of times on Houston's resilience in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

He sang of whiskey and rodeos, friendships and heartbreak, good times and bad and missed opportunities. In years past, the front man seemed to plea for redemption as if it were an unattainable goal, but this go-round showcased a different Nichols.

Having a woman to love and a 14-month-old who loves him unconditionally, the Memphis native seems to have found a new lease on life. His positivity was downright palpable Tuesday night.

Near the end of “My Best Girl,” in which Nichols sang of his guitar being a better companion than any woman, he told the crowd, “I meant that when I wrote it, but now that I’ve got a wife it seems kind of ridiculous.”

The band also performed a new song from their upcoming album, which they hope to release in early 2018. All the songs are done, Nichols said, but they still need some tweaking.

Near the end of the show, Nichols admitted he doesn’t know any lullabies to sing to his daughter. Instead, he said he likes to sing “Last Pale Light In the West” to her as she falls asleep. The story was haphazard and, citing the whiskey, Nichols never quite finished it, but it was heartwarming nonetheless.

Despite becoming a family man, Nichols remains a rock star at heart – obliging fans who bought him drinks over and over as they were lined up at the front of the stage throughout his band’s set.

"This one's a mistake," Nichols said before downing his sixth or seventh shot of the evening, a gigantic smile plastered on his face, “but oh well.”

Salud, Ben! Photo by Marco Torres

SET LIST

Texas & Tennessee

Last Night In Town

Raising Hell

Union Pacific Line

Went Looking For Warren Zevon's Los Angeles

Ain't So Lonely

My Best Girl

Loving

Downtown (Intro)

On My Way Downtown

Chain Link Fence

Nights Like These

Slow Dancing

Tears Don't Matter Much

To My Dearest Wife** (new song)

Hey Darlin' Do You Gamble

Kiss The Bottle

The War

Mom

Last Pale Light In the West

Hold Fast

Here At The Starlite

ENCORE

Drink Till We're Gone

Fistful Of Tears

