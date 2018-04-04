Miguel Brings His Voice to a Packed Warehouse Live Last Night

Miguel, SiR, Nonchalant Savant

Warehouse Live

April 3, 2K18

The show starts with a voice in the dark on a loop. It cycles over and over, sounding almost majestic as it rolls over the crowd. The voice on the loop belongs to Miguel, and it does a good job of building up the energy of the crowd for his eventual arrival and showing just how great his best tool is. Yes, the man knows how to write songs, he can move across the stage with style and grace, he’s comfortable with guitars both real and air, but it’s that voice, the one that can be completely smooth yet can kill when he adds just a bit of grit to it — “Waves” is a prime example of this — that packed Warehouse Live last night.

It’s a voice so good that you get the feeling that Miguel doesn’t really have to do much on stage if he doesn’t want to; with that voice and general vibe of his music he could easily bring down the house just standing on stage with a mike in his hand. It would be easy to just lean in on songs about weed smoke and having sex, of which he’s got great songs about each (“Do You…” and “Coffee” for example) and both together (“Simple Things”). While he was certainly there to party, the show was much better when he opened up a bit about himself and encouraged his fans to think.