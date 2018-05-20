Tash Sultana Lights Up the Stage With Her Music and Smile and the Fans Turned Out in Droves

I want to begin with a confession. Before last night I had never heard of the Australian singer Tash Sultana. Though after Saturdays's performance at White Oak Music Hall I immediately rushed home (okay, perhaps there was a quick detour at Tacos Tierra Caliente for some barbacoa tacos) and began scouring through YouTube; jumping between her one person Tiny Desk concert and the raw GoPro footage of her performing “Jungle” in her bedroom, which was the first video she recorded that went on to garner one million views in five days and launch her into stardom.

My first indication that something was different about Tash Sultana should have been the fact that her show was moved due to popular demand. Initially the show was supposed to take place at the House of Blues, but it sold out so quickly that promoters moved the show to the more spacious lawn at White Oak Music Hall. It wasn’t until I arrived at the venue that I realized this night would be something special, as the sight of a line stretching for two blocks quickly attested to.

In speaking with fans and asking what brought them to the concert I quickly learned how far many of them had traveled, with locations as far flung as Brownsville and New Orleans. One group of friends I spoke with had driven down from Nashville, a 14-hour drive, and stood in line only to learn that the tickets they had purchased were fake. Sultana’s kind hearted photographer, Dara Munnis, heard the story and rescued the diehard fans from what could have quickly become a disappointing night for them.